Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACT imports 55k tonnes of fertilizers so far in FY21

State-owned Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) has imported 55,000 tonnes of fertilizers so far this financial year. "FACT has placed purchase orders for import of three shipments of fertilizers. Trial run of the plants has been completed, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:07 IST
FACT imports 55k tonnes of fertilizers so far in FY21
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (factkochi)

State-owned Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) has imported 55,000 tonnes of fertilizers so far this financial year. "FACT has placed purchase orders for import of three shipments of fertilizers. Out of this, two shipments have already arrived. In this, one shipment is of 27,500 tonnes of MOP and the other one is of 27,500 tonnes of complex fertilizer," an official statement said.

The third shipment is of MOP (Muriate of Potash) which is expected to arrive in August, it added. The company is planning to restart Caprolactam operations during the current financial year, after completing major maintenance activities and installing online effluent monitoring facilities. Trial run of the plants has been completed, the statement said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Amazon deforestation up in June, set for worst year in over a decade

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rose for the 14th consecutive month in June, preliminary government data on Friday showed, heaping further pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro who is under fire for worsening destruction of the rainforest on...

Tennis-Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of cancelled Championships

The prize money set aside for the Wimbledon Championships will be distributed to 620 players who were set to take part at this years cancelled tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club AELTC said on Friday. Wimbledon, which was initially...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in India's neighbourhood: Sources.

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in Indias neighbourhood Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020