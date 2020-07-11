Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy showing signs of returning to normalcy: RBI Governor

The Indian economy has started showing signs of normalcy with ease in lockdown restrictions across the country, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. "Indian economy has started showing signs of going back to normalcy after easing of restrictions," Governor Das said at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 12:06 IST
Indian economy showing signs of returning to normalcy: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Indian economy has started showing signs of normalcy with ease in lockdown restrictions across the country, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. He added that post containment of COVID-19, a very careful trajectory has to be followed in the orderly unwinding of countercyclical regulatory measures. The financial sector should return to normal functioning without relying on regulatory relaxation as the new norm, he added. "Indian economy has started showing signs of going back to normalcy after easing of restrictions," Governor Das said at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave. While the multi-pronged approach of the Reserve Bank has provided a cushion from the immediate impact of the pandemic on banks, the medium-term outlook is uncertain and depends on the COVID-19 curve, he said. "Policy action in medium-term would require a careful assessment of how the crisis unfolds," he said, adding that building buffers and raising capital will be crucial not only to ensure credit flows but also to build resilience in the financial system. The country's banking and financial system is capable of rising to the occasion in meeting this challenge, he asserted. In these challenging times, banks have to improve their governance and sharpen their risk management, he said. Banks will also have to raise capital on an anticipatory basis instead of waiting for a situation to arise, Das noted. The economic impact of the pandemic due to the lockdown and anticipated post-lockdown compression in economic growth may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of the banks, Das cautioned. A recapitalization plan for public and private sector banks has, therefore, become absolutely necessary, he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey amends laws to allow multiple lawyer associations

Turkeys parliament has passed controversial legislation amending laws governing attorneys and bar associations, despite protests from critics who say the move could limit the independence of lawyers and reduce the professional associations ...

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

State-run electricity giant NTPC on Saturday said Unit-1 of its Singrauli power plant has emerged as the countrys top-performing unit in the first quarter of this fiscal. The unit has registered a plant load factor PLF or capacity utilis...

Turkish parliament passes disputed bar associations law

Turkeys parliament passed a law on Saturday on changing the structure of bar associations, a move that lawyers argue will further undermine judicial independence in a country where they say the judiciary is already in disarray. Thousands of...

Rugby-Former All Blacks Pacific Islanders form first Hawaii pro team

A group of former All Blacks, including two-time World Cup winner Jerome Kaino, said they are behind a bid to establish the first professional rugby union team in Hawaii, a move they called a boost for Pacific Islanders. Kanaloa Hawaii had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020