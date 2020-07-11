CREDAI seeks CM's help for speedy approval of projects

Left Menu
In a representation listing the 14-point charter of demands, CREDAI president Surender Vittel sought specified time of clearance of building projects since the current approval process takes a minimum of six months to one year. Presently, the approval process goes through Local Planning Authority (LPA) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Corporation, and that takes time, he said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:03 IST
Coimbatore, July 11 (PTI): The Coimbatore chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) on Saturday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to look into the association's demands. In a representation listing the 14-point charter of demands, CREDAI president Surender Vittel sought specified time of clearance of building projects since the current approval process takes a minimum of six months to one year.

Presently, the approval process goes through Local Planning Authority (LPA) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Corporation, and that takes time, he said. Such long approval time makes the designs obsolete, so CREDAI has been seeking a specified time of clearance, he said.

The spread of COVID-19 has limited the travel of people in Coimbatore to Chennai and at present every file of 15,000 sq.ft of building and above has to go to DCTP-Chennai for approval, he said. In the current circumstance due to the pandemic, CREDAI, Coimbatore, has requested approvals of upto 2 lakh sq ft in the city's LPA itself which would reduce unnecessary commute and contact/physical interaction, Vittel said.

At present, various no objection certificates (NOCs) have to be obtained along with recommendation from local Panchayats and the procedure is unclear leading to unethical practices in various departments,he said. An online single-window application and tracking system should allow the status of the application at LPA, DTCP, Corporation or any central or state government department linking all approvals thereby making the system seamless and efficient.

"Currently, we face delays at each department making the real estate industry opaque with incremental cost of compliance," Vittel said. A transparent online approval process would help connect with the various departments easily and CREDAI has always been ready to partner with such an effort which has become the need of the hour.

Setting up of district offices and local offices for approval process similar to CMDA, Chennai, which would de- centralise the process reducing time and travel for every approval; reduction of approval charges; and lowering of registration charge and incentives for women were some of the demands of the local chapter of CREDAI. Vittel asked the government to also provide labour data available with the government bodies, as the sector wanted to employ labourers from Tamil Nadu as the exodus of the migrant workers has created huge labour crisis.

