Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates to operate repatriation flights to five Indian cities from July 12 to 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 18:20 IST
Emirates to operate repatriation flights to five Indian cities from July 12 to 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dubai-based Emirates airline will operate special repatriation flights to five Indian cities between July 12 and 26 to assist stranded Indians to get home and for residents of the UAE currently in India to return to the Gulf country. The flights will be operated to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram, the airline said in a statement.

Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations, it clarified. "These flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE," the airline said.

The ICA stands for the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. India had suspended all scheduled international passenger flights on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Indian nationals who have valid residence permits of the UAE and are currently in India have been complaining about social media for the last few weeks about the lack of flights between the two countries. Emirates said all passengers traveling from India to Dubai are also required to carry a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) certificate issued by a laboratory authorized by the Indian government.

"Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure," the airline noted. The Civil Aviation Ministry had announced on Twitter on July 9, "As part of the close strategic partnership between the governments of India and the UAE, and with a view to assisting UAE resident nationals who are at present in India to return to the UAE, the civil aviation authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalize the following arrangement from 12 July 2020." Charter flights operated by UAE carriers would now be permitted to bring Indian citizens from the UAE to India and carry "ICA-approved UAE residents" on their return leg, the ministry had said.

On India to UAE journeys, all these flights will carry only those passengers who are destined for the Gulf country, it noted. The ministry also said, "Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to bring Indian citizens from UAE to India will be allowed to carry the ICA-approved UAE residents (returning to UAE from India) on the outward journey from India to UAE."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll reaches 16

A 55-year-old patient died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Jammu region to 16, officials said. The patient, hailing from the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, was admitted...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 650pm as per information provided by respective governments. StateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------...

Five killed in attack on S.African church, hostages freed

Five people were killed in an attack on a church west of Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday, South African police said, with some of the attackers taking hostages who were later freed.Police arrested around 40 people and seized 40 ...

Serbia police detain 71 after 4th night of virus protests

Serbian police have detained 71 people after clashes during the fourth night of anti-government protests that were initially sparked by the announcement of a new coronavirus lockdown, a senior police official said Saturday. Fourteen policem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020