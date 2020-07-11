Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI engaged with all stakeholders to find workable solution for PMC, says governor

"With regard to the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, the Reserve Bank is engaged with all stakeholders to find out a workable solution, as losses are very high, eroding deposits by more than 50 per cent," the Reserve Bank Governor said. On June 19, the RBI had said the restriction on PMC Bank was extended till December 22 as the resolution process has been affected due to the lockdown on account of COVID 19 and the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 22:20 IST
RBI engaged with all stakeholders to find workable solution for PMC, says governor
The RBI directions were initially for six months, which were later extended till June 22 and then later to December 22, 2020. Image Credit: ANI

The central bank is engaged with the stakeholders to find a 'workable solution' for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) as losses are high, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. Last year in September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed various regulatory restrictions on the multi-state urban cooperative bank on account of financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank and wrong/under-reporting of its exposures.

The RBI directions were initially for six months, which were later extended till June 22 and then later to December 22, 2020. "With regard to the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, the Reserve Bank is engaged with all stakeholders to find out a workable solution, as losses are very high, eroding deposits by more than 50 per cent," the Reserve Bank Governor said.

On June 19, the RBI had said the restriction on PMC Bank was extended till December 22 as the resolution process has been affected due to the lockdown on account of COVID 19 and the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic. "Further, the extent of the negative net worth of the bank, and the legal processes involved in the recovery of bad debts also pose challenges/limitations in the resolution of the bank," it had said.

The central bank had also enhanced the limit for withdrawal to Rs 1 lakh per depositor of the bank from Rs 50,000 earlier. Das further said in case of the urban co-operative banks (UCBs), special efforts are being made to move towards a risk-based and pro-active supervisory approach to identify weaknesses in their operations early.

An early warning system with a stress-testing framework has been formed for timely recognition of weak banks for appropriate action, he said. The recent amendments in the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 will facilitate our supervision processes with respect to NBFCs and UCBs, respectively, he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling case: Swapna, Sandeep taken into custody by NIA

Two key accused in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were taken into custody by the NIA from Bengaluru on Saturday, official sources said here. Highly placed sources in the multiple investigation...

Florida sets 1-week record of nearly 500 deaths

Florida set a one-week record of nearly 500 confirmed coronavirus deaths. The state health department reported 96 new deaths Saturday, bringing the total for the week to 496 or an average of nearly 71 per day.A record 120 deaths were report...

Justice Dept seeks to overturn order halting execution

The Justice Department filed an emergency motion with a federal appeals court on Saturday seeking to move forward with the first federal execution in nearly two decades. Daniel Lee, 47, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monda...

Congress gives Rs 5.10 lakh to family of journalist who committed suicide at AIIMS

The Delhi Congress on Saturday handed over a draft of Rs 5.10 lakh to the family of a journalist who allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The journalist,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020