Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian online grocery market can exceed USD 3 bn sales in 2020: Goenka

The Indian online grocery market could exceed sales of USD 3 billion (about Rs 22,500 crore) in 2020, a substantial 76 per cent jump over the previous year, Spencer's Retail Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:47 IST
Indian online grocery market can exceed USD 3 bn sales in 2020: Goenka
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@sanjivgoenka)

The Indian online grocery market could exceed sales of USD 3 billion (about Rs 22,500 crore) in 2020, a substantial 76 per cent jump over the previous year, Spencer's Retail Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said. The preference for online delivery of products became more visible following the COVID-19 outbreak, he added. Spencer's Retail, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group, had acquired online supermarket and grocery store Nature's Basket in July 2019. Consumers opted to buy essentials and other products from home in a bigger way than they had done in the past, he said.

"The result is that India's online grocery market could exceed USD 3 billion in sales in 2020, a substantial 76 per cent increase over the previous year following a demand spike for the home delivery of fresh produce," Goenka said in his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2019-20. With increased access to smartphones and low data costs, shoppers now prefer an omni-channel shopping experience, he added.

Spencers Retail is attractively positioned to capitalise on the omni-channel opportunity, he said. "The company did not just respond to this sectoral inflexion point with a relevant mobile application and home delivery; it invested in enhancing proximity to consumers through phone call-based delivery, Chatbots and WhatsApp-driven product delivery using its stores as hubs," Goenka said.

Besides, the retail chain collaborated with Uber and other delivery partners for product supply, strengthening its last-mile capability. According to Spencer's Retail CEO Devendra Chawla, the company's online business experienced a milestone in FY20 where it not only consistently scaled the number of monthly active users but also positively turned around its unit-level economics. "Our unit-level economics grew 45 per cent with a substantial increase of 125 per cent in our registered customer base. On the overall, the number of orders grew 175 per cent, which helped us significantly moderate delivery costs," he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company operated 90 per cent of its stores across the country "We will accelerate our transformation and deepen our relevance," said Goenka. "We believe that our competitiveness will be derived from omni-channel consumer access, judicious store rollout, distinctive positioning in the minds of our consumers, a balance of lifestyle and essential products, a shift towards nonfood & apparel in the product mix." Headquartered in Kolkata, Spencer's Retail operates 191 stores (including Nature's Basket) of various formats in 42 cities. Spencer's Retail posted a revenue of Rs 2,373.29 crore in FY 2019-20.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by coronavirus; Aishwarya joins Amitabh

Three generations of Bollywoods Bachchan family were hit by the coronavirus as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter on Sunday joined her father-in-law Amitabh and husband Abhishek in testing positive for the virus that ...

Octogenarian reunited with family six months after he went missing in south Delhi

An 85-year-old man suffering from memory loss was traced from South Delhis Sangam Vihar area and reunited with his family, almost over six months after he went missing from his home in Govindpuri, police said on Sunday. Police had received ...

Sunday curfew brings Karnataka to a standstill

Roads wore a deserted look and shops remained shut during the second Sunday curfew to help fight COVID-19, bringing Karnataka to a virtual standstill. Most vehicles stayed off roads today including city buses, autorickshaws, cars and two-wh...

Can't demand signed copies of online RTI applications: CIC to Army

Demanding a signed copy of an online RTI application negates the whole purpose of such a mechanism, the Central Information Commission has said while cautioning the army to refrain from such a practice. Information Commissioner Divya Prakas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020