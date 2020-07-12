Left Menu
State-run West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) has started preliminary works for setting up its Rs 4,400 crore Sagardighi super- critical plant from this month and expects to complete the construction of the unit over the next three-and-half years, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:25 IST
WBPDCL expects to complete construction of Rs 4,400cr Sagardighi power plant in 42 months

State-run West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) has started preliminary works for setting up its Rs 4,400 crore Sagardighi super- critical plant from this month and expects to complete the construction of the unit over the next three-and-half years, an official said on Sunday. The company has decided to consider July 1 as the "zero date" for the implementation of the 660-MW thermal power plant project in Murshidabad district, he said.

"Preliminary works like ground-levelling have commenced. July 1 is the zero date for the Sagardighi super- critical power plant project. "It will take 42 months to complete the construction of the unit and another three months will be required for synchronisation before the commission of it," WBPDCL director Indranil Dutta told PTI.

Usually, the project completion period is counted from the zero date. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 4,400 crore, he said.

"The financial closure has been achieved and the Power Finance Corporation is offering the debt," he said. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has bagged an order worth Rs 3,500 crore for supplying boiler, turbine, generator (BTG) for the project, he said.

The WBPDCL has four units of 1600-MW in Sagardighi and the fifth one will increase the plant's capacity to 2,260 MW. The power producer has four more plants in Bandel, Bakreswar, Kolaghat and Santaldihi and an overall generation capacity of 3,150 MW.

