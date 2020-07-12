Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahanadi Coalfields unions call for strike on July 24 against wage cut

The trade unions at the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, have called for a strike on July 24 to protest against the miner's decision to cut wages for workers who had participated in a three-day nationwide cease work early this month, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:36 IST
Mahanadi Coalfields unions call for strike on July 24 against wage cut

The trade unions at the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, have called for a strike on July 24 to protest against the miner's decision to cut wages for workers who had participated in a three-day nationwide cease work early this month, officials said on Sunday. The four trade unions - AITUC, HMS, BMS and INTUC - have jointly served the notice of a day's strike to the management of the Odisha-based subsidiary of the Maharatna PSU, they said.

MCL had issued wage-cut order for workers who took part in the three-day strike from July 2 to protest against the Centre's decision to start commercial coal mining. The miner had termed the three-day strike illegal.

Most of 20,000 mine workers did not report for work during the cease work. This was the second time when such a wage-cut order was issued for a strike, the officials said.

The first instance of such an order was in 2010 when a section of workers went on a day's strike. "It is noted that the employees of Lakhanpur OCP, Belpahar OCM, Lillari OCP and GM office of Lakhanpur area, who have participated in this illegal strike which is violation of rule 26.10 of the certified standing orders of MCL.

"In view of this misconduct on their part, eight days wage deduction as per Section 20 of the Code on Wages Act 2019, is hereby ordered for their act of participation in the illegal strike," the MCL said in a notice dated July 3..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Pak rises to 250,269; Sindh CM warns against declaring 'early victory'

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Sunday surged to over 2.50 lakhs. As per the latest data available on Dawn, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 250,269 while the death toll has surged to 5,245. While Sind...

Rajasthan Cong crisis: Gehlot summons meeting of party MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has summoned Sunday night a meeting of all party MLAs that his deputy Sachin Pilot appeared set to skip, amid intensification of the power struggle between the two Congress leaders. This will be followe...

Newly-wed lovers threatened, killed for seeking police help

EDS RPT AFTER ADDING WORDS IN PARA-VI Bengaluru, July 12 PTI Infuriated over a newly-wed couple lodging a police complaint of a threat to their lives, the brides kin allegedly killed five of the bridegrooms family, police said on Sunday....

Russian city holds 2nd day of protest over governor arrest

Demonstrators in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk held a second day of protests against the arrest of the regions governor on suspicion of involvement in several murders. The Sunday demonstration in the city, 6,100 kilometers 3,800 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020