PGCIL panel approves Rs 239.89 cr investment in transmission project

State-run Power Grid Corporation on Sunday said a penal of its directors has approved an investment of Rs 239.89 crore in an electricity transmission project. "The Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects in its meeting held on July 11, 2020, has accorded Investment Approval for Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-XXIII (ERSS-XXIII) at an estimated cost of Rs 239.89 crore with commissioning schedule within 11 months from the date of investment approval," a regulatory filing said.