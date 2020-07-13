Left Menu
Development News Edition

FlowerAura Expands International Rakhi Delivery to 29 Countries

Sanitizing of products and contactless delivery of rakhi is being observed by FlowerAura because 'viruses don't infect emotions'. About FlowerAura FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 10:18 IST
FlowerAura Expands International Rakhi Delivery to 29 Countries

GURUGRAM, India, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerAura acts as a binding thread between brothers and sisters, this Raksha Bandhan. It expanded its wings Internationally in 29 countries, thereby facilitating brothers and sisters with express rakhi deliveries across the globe. There's less than a month left in Raksha Bandhan celebrations. FlowerAura is all geared up for the festivity. For over a decade, FlowerAura has been binding brothers and sisters in the bond of love and protection over its seamless rakhi delivery across the nation. This Raksha Bandhan, it has moved Internationally.

For 2020 Raksha Bandhan celebrations, FlowerAura is providing rakhi online delivery services in 29 International countries. Now, sisters will be able to send their love rolled over rakhi threads to their brothers living in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Qatar, UAE, Europe, and other countries abroad. Himanshu Chawla, Co-Founder of FlowerAura, emphasized, "FlowerAura always holds in high regards the emotions and sentiments of its customers. We believe in delivering smiles through our tokens. The overwhelming response from rakhi deliveries in a few International countries the past year has encouraged us to expand our wings to 29 countries. Our customer's faith in our services has been a major motivating factor. Likewise, this year also, our aim is to connect brother's and sisters disconnected by the geographical boundaries." Raksha Bandhan 2020 collection of FlowerAura includes choices such as designer rakhi, kundan rakhi, peacock rakhi, silver rakhi, rakhi bracelet, eco-friendly rakhi, personalised rakhi, and kids rakhi. The exclusive kid's rakhi incorporates options, such as Chotta Bheem rakhi, Jerry rakhi, Motu-Patlu rakhi, Pooh rakhi, Pikachu rakhi, and other varities of cartoon rakhi. FlowerAura always boasts of an eclectic rakhi range; this year is no different. Along with single rakhi options, the portal has on offer rakhi sets of two, three, four, and five. Then, one can also buy from them bhaiya-bhabhi rakhi sets, and rakhi combos of chocolates, dry-fruits, sweets, Signature boxes, and plants.

Keeping up with the Raksha Bandhan rituals and traditions, FlowerAura has a dedicated section of rakhi gift for brother such as chocolate hampers, personalised combos, grooming products, greeting cards, flowers, cakes, etc. And, brothers can shop for rakhi return gifts for sister as well from the choicest collection of jewellery, tote bags, perfumes, beauty baskets, etc. So, anything and everything that a brother and sister desire to order for Raksha Bandhan is available at FlowerAura and can be sent overseas from any Indian corner within the budget. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, FlowerAura has taken all the preventive measures for the safety of its customers because to them, the customer means everything. Sanitizing of products and contactless delivery of rakhi is being observed by FlowerAura because 'viruses don't infect emotions'.

About FlowerAura FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfilment centres in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR. Website: https://www.floweraura.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083537/FlowerAura_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lakers PG Rondo breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice Sunday night and will undergo surgery and be out 6-8 weeks, the team told reporters. The injury happened in just the teams second day of practice since arr...

UP: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in Shamli

Five brothers were arrested for breaching peace in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayAn argument broke out between Sajid, Rashid, Abid, Salman and Arif over family property at Kairana town in the district on Sunday, polic...

‘Bird Box 2’ movie in development

Hollywood star Sandra Bullocks Bird Box, based on author Josh Malermans novel of the same name, is getting a sequel. Malerman made the revelation about the sequel ahead of the release of his second book in the Bird Box series. Titled Malo...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missiles, drones from Yemen's Houthis

Yemens Saudi-led coalition said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones launched overnight by Houthi forces towards the kingdom.Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020