Tata Motors launches nex-gen digital fleet management solution

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:08 IST
Tata Motors on Monday announced the launch of Fleet Edge, a next-generation connected vehicle fleet management solution with informed decision making. The Tata Motors Fleet Edge offers real-time insights for tracking and tracing of its commercial vehicles, their health, driving behaviour, fuel-efficiency and fuel-loss alert, among others.

Fleet Edge solution is available with the entire medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) range, BS-VI range of Tata Motors trucks and buses, a select range of intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCVs) as as well as small commercial vehicle (SCV) models, Tata Motors said in a release. The home-grown auto major has been providing telematics solutions in its vehicles since 2012. At present, over 2,00,000 of its medium and heavy commercial vehicles are factory-fitted with telematics units, according to the release. “Digital technology and connectivity solutions are rapidly transforming both passenger and goods transportation. The rich data that vehicles can now send through the telematics unit is opening up several new possibilities for the entire logistics chain," said Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicle business unit, Tata Motors. "With Fleet Edge, we have set a new benchmark by providing customers more information and greater control over their fleet and their operations, remotely," he added. The company is taking data from the vehicles and using it to help customers improve their operations, he said.

The company will consistently build and introduce enhancements to the Fleet Edge solution to provide more relevant and customised intelligence for fleet owners and managers to make informed decisions, Wagh said. These insights will be available to customers through a user-friendly interface on the Fleet Edge portal as well as as through a mobile app and will help customers manage their fleet even more efficiently, the release said. The BS-VI range of the company's connected trucks come with the latest in-built embedded SIM.

Fully integrated at the backend with Tata Motors' systems, the latest system ensures that a fleet owner is always connected to their truck drivers and the vehicles. It also monitors unauthorised vehicle movement and determines the exact location of the vehicle with a user-friendly graphical map, Tata Motors said..

