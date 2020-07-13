Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inflows into Jio Platforms limit H1 PE/VC dip to 10 pc at USD 18.3 bn

One of the biggest reasons for the decline in PE/VC investments in the first half was the under-performance of the infrastructure and real estate sectors which attracted the highest PE/VC investment in 2019 at USD 20 billion, it said, adding in the H1 this year, these sectors received only USD 1.9 billion in investments. In terms of deal type, buyouts were the most affected with only 14 transactions worth USD 794 million compared to 27 worth USD 6.2 billion in the year-ago period.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:40 IST
Inflows into Jio Platforms limit H1 PE/VC dip to 10 pc at USD 18.3 bn

A flurry of deals involving Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms has helped arrest the fall in private equity investments into India at only 10 per cent in the first half of 2020 at USD 18.3 billion, a report said on Monday. The USD 9.6 billion invested into Jio accounted for more than half of the overall investments by private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds, and if not for those, the overall activity would be much lower, EY, a consultancy, said.

Its partner Vivek Soni said it has been a very challenging time for both corporate India and investors as both sides have had to deal with their own set of uncertainties because of the COVID-19 pandemic and added that some the challenges are expected to persist. He, however, said that the headline numbers have been far better than anticipated largely because of the deals in Jio Platforms.

In terms of volume, number of deals in January-June period declined 11 per cent from the year-ago period's 499 deals. One of the biggest reasons for the decline in PE/VC investments in the first half was the under-performance of the infrastructure and real estate sectors which attracted the highest PE/VC investment in 2019 at USD 20 billion, it said, adding in the H1 this year, these sectors received only USD 1.9 billion in investments.

In terms of deal type, buyouts were the most affected with only 14 transactions worth USD 794 million compared to 27 worth USD 6.2 billion in the year-ago period. Growth deals were the highest at USD 12.7 billion across 93 transactions, up from USD 6.7 billion through 111 deals in the year-ago period, followed by start-up investments at USD 2.7 billion by way of 266 deals versus USD 2.7 billion via 293 transactions.

During January-June, there were credit investments worth USD 1.2 billion across 40 deals, as against USD 1.7 billion across 39 deals and PIPE (private investment in public equity) of USD 882 million across 30 deals versus USD 3 billion across 29 deals in the year-ago period, the report said. Exits declined by 26 per cent in terms of value to USD 2.9 billion in the first half of this year and if compared to H2 of 2019, the decline was even steeper at 61 per cent.

Over USD 1.6 billion of fundraising activity was observed in H1 which was 71 per cent lower as compared to the year-ago period..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK has 100,000 modern slaves but most go undetected, study says

Britain is home to at least 100,000 modern slaves according to a new study, 10 times more than the official estimate, as activists warned 90 of victims may be going undetected.Anti-slavery charity Justice and Care and think tank The Centre ...

Taliban attack on Afghan government compound kills 10, wounds dozens

Taliban militants clashed with security forces following a car bomb blast at a government compound in northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing ten people and wounding dozens more, officials said. The attack took place at a government facilit...

Hong Kong tightens social distancing again as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong will tighten back limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.The government will limit group gathe...

SC to hear on July 24 pleas against blacklisting of foreigners for alleged Tablighi activities

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 24 the pleas filed by foreigners challenging the Centres orders that blacklisted more than 2,700 citizens of 35 countries from travelling to India for 10 years for alleged involvement in T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020