Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaursons Realtech says has not profiteered on GST 

Gaursons Realtech on Monday said it has not profiteered on GST and has passed on the benefits of reduced tax rate to homebuyers and submitted evidence to authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:29 IST
Gaursons Realtech says has not profiteered on GST 

Gaursons Realtech on Monday said it has not profiteered on GST and has passed on the benefits of reduced tax rate to homebuyers and submitted evidence to authorities. "We wish to maintain that we have passed such benefit wherever accrued, and the same has been submitted to the proper authority with evidence. However, the provisions are ambiguous for the calculation of such benefits on a standard line," Gaursons Realtech said in a statement.

On July 10, the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP) under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, tweeted, "NAA confirms profiteering against M/s Gaursons Realtech (Proj 16 Park View) based on DGAP Report, orders to pass ITC benefit of Rs 19.72 Cr to 2349 homebuyers with interest & investigate other 33 projects." The National Anti Profiteering Authority (NAA) — a quasi-judicial body — is responsible for passing order, based on investigation by DGAP, on profiteering charges against companies. Disputing DGAP, the company said it has told the GST authorities that it has passed on benefits close to Rs 28.23 crore till date.

NAA has asked Gaursons Realtech to pass on the balance benefit of input tax credit (ITC) of over Rs 1.04 crore in case of 908 flat buyers, which the company had not passed, along with 18 per cent interest. As mentioned in the Table G of Point 31 in the NAA order, benefit to be passed to the customers was Rs 19.72 crore, while till date we have passed benefits close to Rs 28.23 crore, Gaursons Realtech said.

"The same table mentions that the difference that may be passed further is only Rs 1.04 crore. The order does not say anywhere that we have to pay an amount of Rs 19.72 crore. The correct fact is that the GST benefit has been passed on much in excess to the tune of Rs 8.51 crore,” it added. Gaursons said the lack of clarity on the methodology in calculating ITC benefit is causing some ambiguity amongst the industry and it might have some unintentional non- compliance as well in absence of the mechanism.

“Certain additional factors of the cost have also been ignored by the provision while defining the anti-profiteering measure. The real estate industry is quite versatile and based on the estimates, therefore accuracy in the analysis of the profiteering through general methods is quite difficult for the industry,” it said. Gaursons further said it is studying the order and will take appropriate measures in consultation with lawyers and Chartered Accountants.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus in 2 foreign arrivals raises alarm in Thailand

Health authorities in Thailand are seeking to trace the contacts of two recent foreign arrivals in the country who were infected with the coronavirus and may have violated quarantine rules. The two cases, an Egyptian military officer and th...

Amfi appointed agency to carry out valuation of market-linked debentures: Sebi 

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said valuation of&#160;market-linked debentures&#160;will be carried out by an agency appointed by mutual fund industry body Amfi. The issuer of structured products or&#160;market-linked debentures M...

Non-stop 'yagna' in Kolkata till Bachchan family recover from COVID-19

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan in Kolkata have organised mahamritunjay yagna, which they said would continue till the Bollywood superstar and his family recover from COVID-19. The prayers, which have been going on round the clock since Sunday mor...

Indian royal dynasty keep control of one of world's richest temples

Indias Supreme Court on Monday upheld the right of a former royal dynasty to run the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the worlds richest places of worship after the state government tried to take it over when the family patriarch died.Whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020