Gaursons Realtech says has not profiteered on GST 

Gaursons Realtech on Monday said it has not profiteered on GST and has passed on the benefits of reduced tax rate to homebuyers and submitted evidence to authorities. "We wish to maintain that we have passed such benefit wherever accrued, and the same has been submitted to the proper authority with evidence. However, the provisions are ambiguous for the calculation of such benefits on a standard line," Gaursons Realtech said in a statement.

On July 10, the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP) under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, tweeted, "NAA confirms profiteering against M/s Gaursons Realtech (Proj 16 Park View) based on DGAP Report, orders to pass ITC benefit of Rs 19.72 Cr to 2349 homebuyers with interest & investigate other 33 projects." The National Anti Profiteering Authority (NAA) — a quasi-judicial body — is responsible for passing order, based on investigation by DGAP, on profiteering charges against companies. Disputing DGAP, the company said it has told the GST authorities that it has passed on benefits close to Rs 28.23 crore till date.

NAA has asked Gaursons Realtech to pass on the balance benefit of input tax credit (ITC) of over Rs 1.04 crore in case of 908 flat buyers, which the company had not passed, along with 18 per cent interest. As mentioned in the Table G of Point 31 in the NAA order, benefit to be passed to the customers was Rs 19.72 crore, while till date we have passed benefits close to Rs 28.23 crore, Gaursons Realtech said.

"The same table mentions that the difference that may be passed further is only Rs 1.04 crore. The order does not say anywhere that we have to pay an amount of Rs 19.72 crore. The correct fact is that the GST benefit has been passed on much in excess to the tune of Rs 8.51 crore,” it added. Gaursons said the lack of clarity on the methodology in calculating ITC benefit is causing some ambiguity amongst the industry and it might have some unintentional non- compliance as well in absence of the mechanism.

“Certain additional factors of the cost have also been ignored by the provision while defining the anti-profiteering measure. The real estate industry is quite versatile and based on the estimates, therefore accuracy in the analysis of the profiteering through general methods is quite difficult for the industry,” it said. Gaursons further said it is studying the order and will take appropriate measures in consultation with lawyers and Chartered Accountants.