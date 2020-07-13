Left Menu
Amfi appointed agency to carry out valuation of market-linked debentures: Sebi 

The issuer of structured products or market-linked debentures (MLDs) will have to hire the agency for the valuation of such products. The regulator has made these changes because of amendment done in rating agencies' norms, Sebi said in a circular.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:44 IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said valuation of market-linked debentures will be carried out by an agency appointed by mutual fund industry body Amfi. The issuer of structured products or market-linked debentures (MLDs) will have to hire the agency for the valuation of such products.

The regulator has made these changes because of amendment done in rating agencies' norms, Sebi said in a circular. Under the norms, issuer of structured MLDs need to appoint a third party valuation agency which will be a credit rating agency (CRA) registered with Sebi for carrying out valuation of MLDs.   Pursuant to amendment to Sebi's rating agencies regulation on May 30, 2018, a CRA cannot carry out any activity other than rating  of securities post May 30, 2020.   Accordingly, the regulator has decided that valuation of MLDs will be carried out by an agency appointed by Amfi for the purpose of carrying out valuation.

"It shall be mandatory for the issuer to appoint a third party valuation agency which shall be an Amfi appointed valuation agency," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said..

