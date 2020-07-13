Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 2.13 lakh stranded JK residents brought back from rest of country, abroad

They were brought to Jammu and Kashmir on special trains and buses, and all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures for COVID-19 were followed, officials said. Till now, about 68,191 passengers have arrived at the Jammu and the Udhampur railway stations on 82 special trains from different states and union territories, as per the data.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:51 IST
COVID-19: 2.13 lakh stranded JK residents brought back from rest of country, abroad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 2.13 lakh residents of the Union Territory who were stranded across the country due to restrictions imposed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data. They were brought to Jammu and Kashmir on special trains and buses, and all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures for COVID-19 were followed, officials said. Till now, about 68,191 passengers have arrived at the Jammu and the Udhampur railway stations on 82 special trains from different states and union territories, as per the data. It said about 1,44,970 people, including 823 from abroad, after being brought back have entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur.

Between July 12 and July 13, about 1,590 people entered through Lakhanpur, as per the data, which also mentioned that 868 passengers reached Jammu on Monday by a special train. Till now, 61 special trains have reached Jammu with a total of 52,495 passengers and 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, it said.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brother of Tottenham defender Aurier dies in France

Tottenham have confirmed the death of defender Serge Auriers younger brother, who media reports in France say was fatally shot on Monday. According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. 0300 GMT...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-CRI-JACKSON A 1000-run season with Puducherry could get more attention than what I did at Saurashtra Jackson By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 13 PTI Sheldon Jacksons stella...

SCCL mulls 500 MW floating solar power plants in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 13 PTI Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL is planning to set up floatingsolarpower plants with combined capacity of 500 mw on water bodies in Telangana. The proposed plants would be set up along with the Telangana Sta...

UK works on National Action Plan to ensure safety of journalists

The UK government on Monday held the first meeting of a new committee to make sure journalists can operate without fear of violence or abuse. The National Committee For The Safety of Journalists, co-chaired by UK Minister for Media and Data...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020