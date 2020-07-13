Govt finalising guidelines to select locations for bulk drug, medical device parks

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:39 IST
New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The government on Monday said it is finalising guidelines for selection of locations of upcoming bulk drug and medical device parks in the country. "Department of Pharmaceuticals is finalising guidelines, which will form the basis for objectively selecting locations of upcoming three bulk drugs parks and four medical devices parks in the country," Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda said.

Union Cabinet on March 12, 2020 had approved scheme for development of three bulk drug and four medical device parks, in which the government will extend grants-in-aid to states with a maximum limit of Rs 1,000 crore per bulk drug park and Rs 100 crore per medical device parks, the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers said in a statement. This is being done in order to encourage domestic production of critical APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients)/ KSM (key starting material) and medical devices, it added.

In addition, the government has also announced, "a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for promoting domestic manufacturing of key critical starting materials/drug intermediates & APIs and medical devices across the country," the statement said. Total financial implications of these schemes would be about Rs 13,760 crore, it added.

"The scheme for promotion of bulk drug park is expected to result in incremental production of bulk drugs worth about Rs 46,400 crore, while scheme for promotion of medical device park will lead to incremental production of medical devices worth about Rs 68,437 crore," the ministry said. These schemes will also result in significant generation of jobs, it added.

Development of these parks will not only reduce the country's dependence on imports but will also be helpful in making India a major player in global pharma exports, Gowda had earlier said..

