Left Menu
Development News Edition

M3M India raises Rs 570 cr from Oaktree Capital

The company's director, Pankaj Bansal, tweeted that Oaktree Capital Management has invested Rs 570 crore in the group. M3M group owns over 2,000 acres of prime land in Delhi-NCR. It has completed many real estate projects in Delhi-NCR and several are under development. The company is also developing the Trump Tower in Gurgaon in Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:34 IST
M3M India raises Rs 570 cr from Oaktree Capital

Gurgaon-based realty firm M3M India Ltd has raised Rs 570 crore debt from Oaktree Capital Management to fund its ongoing projects. The company's director, Pankaj Bansal, tweeted that Oaktree Capital Management has invested Rs 570 crore in the group.

M3M group owns over 2,000 acres of prime land in Delhi-NCR. It has completed many real estate projects in Delhi-NCR and several are under development. The company is also developing the Trump Tower in Gurgaon in Haryana.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

California shuts down again as U.S. coronavirus crisis expands

Californias governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the states reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the states two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in...

Body found in search of lake for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

A body was found on Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for Glee star Naya Rivera, authorities said. The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July...

Fire breaks out at pharma company in Visakhapatnam

A massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam late on Monday night. The fire broke out on Monday late night. No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.Ten fire tenders 7 state ...

Trump bashes U.S. health experts, Fauci urges caution, as virus cases surge

President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020