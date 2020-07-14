M3M India raises Rs 570 cr from Oaktree Capital

Gurgaon-based realty firm M3M India Ltd has raised Rs 570 crore debt from Oaktree Capital Management to fund its ongoing projects. The company's director, Pankaj Bansal, tweeted that Oaktree Capital Management has invested Rs 570 crore in the group.

M3M group owns over 2,000 acres of prime land in Delhi-NCR. It has completed many real estate projects in Delhi-NCR and several are under development. The company is also developing the Trump Tower in Gurgaon in Haryana.