Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data

Just how far down the road to recovery the world's major economies have traveled will be gleaned from top-tier data," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions. "The week's main sights are on U.S. indicators Thursday on retail spending and weekly jobless claims." The euro rose 0.42% to $1.134, maintaining its uptrend since late last month.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 01:50 IST
FOREX-Dollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked to U.S. corporate earnings and upcoming retail data to gauge whether guarded optimism on the economic outlook was justified. The index that measures the safe-haven dollar against a basket of six other major currencies pared early losses to end the session just 0.07% lower at 96.538.

The dollar ended its third week of losses on Friday as investors bought into risk-sensitive currencies on bets that the worst of the pandemic's sweeping impact was over. But on Monday afternoon, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a massive retrenchment of the state's optimistic reopening, shutting bars and banning indoor restaurant dining statewide and closing churches, gyms and hair salons in hardest-hit counties.

The dollar regained ground after the news out of California, which sent riskier assets like U.S. stocks lower. The S&P 500 index was last down 0.95%. The major stock indexes had begun the day up after second-quarter earnings kicked off with PepsiCo Inc beating analysts' estimates. Wall Street banks JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are set to report earnings on Tuesday. While Refinitiv data suggests second-quarter results will show the second-biggest quarterly drop in corporate earnings since 1968, investors maintain some degree of confidence in the U.S. consumer.

Consumer price index data on Tuesday, retail sales data on Thursday and consumer sentiment data Friday are expected to offer insight into how Americans are spending. "America's economy-driving consumer will be in the spotlight, one that it will share with a slew of key events like central bank meetings in Canada and Europe. Just how far down the road to recovery the world's major economies have traveled will be gleaned from top-tier data," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

"The week's main sights are on U.S. indicators Thursday on retail spending and weekly jobless claims." The euro rose 0.42% to $1.134, maintaining its uptrend since late last month. Looming large for the single currency this week is a European Union summit on July 17-18, at which leaders need to bridge gaps on a long-term budget.

Investors will also watch for whether an agreement on a proposed 750 billion-euro recovery fund for the bloc emerges.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 count exceeds 13 million cases, toll at 570,776: Johns Hopkins University

New York US, July 14 SputnikANI The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows. The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 2115 GMT on Monday. A t...

Chilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities

Chiles state-owned Codelco, the worlds largest copper producer, has registered a total 3,215 COVID-19 infections and nine deaths due to the pandemic, the chairman of the firm said on Monday, as pressure rises on production of the red metal....

Fire breaks out at LNG plant in Iran

Tehran Iran, July 14 SputnikANI A fire broke out on Monday at a plant producing liquefied natural gas in the northeastern Iranian city of Fariman, state media said. The blaze was quickly put out, according to the Press TV news channel. Ther...

SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ

SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020