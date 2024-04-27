Colorado confirms its first bird flu case in dairy cow
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 02:27 IST
Colorado confirmed it first case of bird flu in dairy milking cattle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.
The case was confirmed on Thursday, making Colorado the ninth U.S. state with a confirmed case.
