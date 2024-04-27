Left Menu

Colorado confirms its first bird flu case in dairy cow

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 02:27 IST
Colorado confirms its first bird flu case in dairy cow
  • Country:
  • United States

Colorado confirmed it first case of bird flu in dairy milking cattle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

The case was confirmed on Thursday, making Colorado the ninth U.S. state with a confirmed case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024