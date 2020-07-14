NUBU Pharma signs distribution agreement with MGC Pharmaceuticals

NUBU Pharmaceuticals ('NUBU'), one of New Zealand's leading medicinal cannabis companies announced today that they have signed its second distribution agreement which will enable the business to continue to grow.

NUBU now has two significant distribution agreements in place – the first, MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC), an industry-leading, European cannabis-based biopharma company with global reach and the second, US-based, global medicinal cannabis manufacturer and distributor Plants Not Pills (PNP).

NUBU's Chief Executive Mark Dye says that the distribution agreements with MGC & PNP are yet another very exciting development in the growth phase of the business, and sees NUBU meet yet another of its strategic business targets.

"NUBU is now one of the largest New Zealand based medicinal cannabis companies, and continuing to build a robust network of key partners like MGC, will help meet current and future business growth. These deals also help generate revenue to continue to expand our business," says Dye.

Dye adds that partnering with MGC Pharmaceuticals will bring many other additional benefits as well.

"MGC collaborates extensively with the world's best universities and companies to undertake extensive research and development across many healthcare areas, most exciting is their current research in neurological disorders, but they are also researching everything from cancer treatment through to autoimmune diseases. We are delighted to be working with MGC."