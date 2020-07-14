BuyUcoin Becomes the First Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange to List XinFin Utility Token

NEW DELHI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- • Singapore Based Blockchain Network XinFin partners with BuyUcoin to introduce its Utility token XDC in India. • This partnership will enable Blockchain adoption in India and facilitate easy exchange of XDC Token directly with Indian rupees.

• BuyUcoin is becoming an attractive gateway for global blockchain and crypto companies. Singapore based Hybrid Blockchain firm XinFin has partnered with BuyUcoin, one of India's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, to introduce its Native Token XDC to the Indian market.

XinFin chose BuyUcoin as their partner because of their vision and reliability, to expand its user-base in India. BuyUcoin is working continuously towards making its user experience effortless by introducing features that would enable faster and swift transactions and secure virtual accounts. XinFin has also committed itself to play a major role in the mass adoption of blockchain technology in the Indian economy. "This partnership will further supercharge India's blockchain ecosystem and is the beginning of a new era for blockchain and cryptocurrency in India. Blockchain like technology helps India to create large job opportunities and XDC Blockchain Network enables various tools for the developer to Start development on Blockchain Network," said Ritesh Kakkad, Co-founder at XinFin. Aftermath the legalization of Cryptocurrency trading in India, various international companies look up to expand their user base/presence in the country, and BuyUcoin with its host of advanced products and services serves as the befitting gateway for them to reach Indian masses. Recently, BuyUcoin got its license from Estonia. It will be starting its global operation in the next quarter to reach a more global user base and becoming aggressive to cater to the worldwide market.

BuyUcoin with all its partnerships and users reach has become an attractive gateway for Global Blockchain companies to enter into Indian Market with its partnership with MobiKwik which is close to 107 million users to bring mainstream cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in India. "We at BuyUcoin work towards bringing Blockchain and Cryptocurrency adoption to mainstream hence we always look forward to work with such innovative companies that can help to achieve this vision," said Shivam Thakral, CEO and Co-founder, BuyUcoin.

About BuyUcoin BuyUcoin is a leading Cryptocurrency exchange in India, operating since 2016. The Delhi-based on-ramps crypto exchange currently serves over 350,000 users and handles $90M+ in digital asset transactions. With over 350,000+ customers that vouch for the ease with which BuyUcoin enables digital asset trading, we are on a mission "To bring crypto in a million Indian pockets." The platform allows users to buy, sell, trade, and store multiple digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Stellar among many others using advanced Instant Banking services like UPI, Mobile Wallet, IMPS, NEFT/RTGS, Debit/Credit Card. BuyUcoin applies best-in-industry Blockchain-based solutions for crypto transactions along with automatic KYC/AML features to ensure a secure and easy crypto trading experience.

More details at https://www.buyucoin.com. About XinFin XinFin, a Singapore affiliated blockchain Network run by Indian Origin Entrepreneurs is a Hybrid Blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. XinFin Blockchain is powered by XDC protocol, which is built over the first of its kind Hybrid Blockchain architecture to eliminate the inefficiencies in global trade and financing and to enable institutions to provide real-time settlement as well as enabling cross border smart contracts. Various XDC Network Tools like one-click node installer, XinPay, Remix, Wallet help gain easy access for developers to start building apps and use cases on blockchain networks. More details at https://xinfin.org. PWR PWR