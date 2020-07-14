Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe on vehicle finance lending practices will not cause any loss: HDFC Bank

Therefore there's no question of this having any bearing on 'loan book' or causing any loss to the bank," a bank spokesperson said. The bank on Monday initiated a probe on the lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a key executive in the auto lending business.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:49 IST
Probe on vehicle finance lending practices will not cause any loss: HDFC Bank

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the probe on vehicle finance lending practices does not have any bearing on loan book, and will not cause any loss to the bank. "It is... important to clarify here that this matter is not related in any manner whatsoever to the lending aspect of the business. Therefore there's no question of this having any bearing on 'loan book' or causing any loss to the bank," a bank spokesperson said.

The bank on Monday initiated a probe on the lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a key executive in the auto lending business. The allegations pertained largely to the professional conduct which raised issues about possible conflicts of interest, sources had said.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Bank has a robust policy and process to deal with complaints and allegations and take action as appropriate. "The process and the outcome of dealing with such complaints is an internal matter of the Bank where we are required to be guided by our policy on disclosure. Suffice to say that as a Bank, we've always upheld the highest standards of governance and propriety at all times and will continue to do so," the statement added.

The statement issued on Tuesday further added that the executive concerned "Ashok Khanna, who was on an extension of service retired on March 31, 2020, in the normal course of his employment". The spokesperson also confirmed that chief information officer has also decided to move on to pursue higher studies at a foreign university and is still serving the notice period.

"Successful, mature organisations have it in them to take executive exits in their stride. We have a strong leadership pipeline that has stood us well so far and will do so as we stay on a strong and consistent path of growth into the future," the statement added. The HDFC Bank scrip was trading 2.26 per cent down at Rs 1,056.00 a piece on the BSE at 1241 hrs, as against a 1.65 per cent correction on the benchmark.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy CM, PCC chief

Sachin Pilot has been removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, announced Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief M...

102 MLAs unanimously demand sacking of Sachin Pilot during CLP meet in Jaipur

At the Congress Legislative Party CLP meeting today in Jaipur, as many as 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party, said sources. In a few minutes long video, all the MLAs were seen standing on their ...

The students left out in online exams will be given another chance to appear in physical exams in September: DU to HC.

The students left out in online exams will be given another chance to appear in physical exams in September DU to HC....

SBI to institute work-from-anywhere infrastructure, hopes to save Rs 1,000 cr

Amid COVID-19 induced disruption, the countrys largest lender State Bank of India SBI will institute work-from-anywhere infrastructure and expects to save Rs 1,000 crore from this measure, Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. Speaking to shareholde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020