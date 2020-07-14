Left Menu
Development News Edition

Award-winning restaurateur Vikas Solanki launches BlogYep to enable people create a secondary source of income through blogging

The global pandemic COVID-19 has caused shockwaves in the world economy. Businesses everywhere are on a risk management mode right now, many sold out or shut down already, and employees are getting laid-off. The world is in panic mode.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-07-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:14 IST
Award-winning restaurateur Vikas Solanki launches BlogYep to enable people create a secondary source of income through blogging
Vikas Solanki receiving "India's Most Prominent Food and Hospitality Award, 2019" from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The global pandemic COVID-19 has caused shockwaves in the world economy. Businesses everywhere are on a risk management mode right now, many sold out or shut down already, and employees are getting laid-off. The world is in panic mode. COVID-19 has especially affected those who are heavily dependent on a single source of income. Diversification of income sources has become exceptionally crucial for everybody.

"We need to look at every problem as an opportunity. We have to make it a big turning point for creating a self-reliant India," addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation in one of his speeches. BlogYep.com is born out of this very idea of looking at every problem as an opportunity and help people become self-reliant through blogging. BlogYep guides users on not only the process of starting a blog but also on how to make money blogging to survive in the COVID-19 crises and beyond.

"Starting a blog is the safest option to create a secondary source of income right now as it does not demand massive investments and can help you become more self-reliant," added Vikas. "While it is easier said than done, given everything that is going on right now, we should focus on our passion and invest some time in creative activities like blogging for our own financial stability," said Vikas.

"Cooking has been my passion since childhood, and inspired me to start a quick-service restaurant (Dum Square) in Aug 2019," said Vikas Solanki. Dum Square received two awards, "India's Most Prominent Food and Hospitality Award 2019" from the celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, and "India Brand Icon 2020 Award" from the Miss Universe 2000, Lara Bhupathi Dutta.

"Unfortunately, we decided to close it down as the hospitality industry stares at uncertainty due to the pandemic. Cutting losses is a part of making profits," added Solanki. One thousand people, including chefs, restaurateurs, and journalists, recently connected over a Zoom conference, hosted by the Basque Culinary Centre, to discuss the future of gastronomy: Only to find that no one has answers.

A steady source of income, working from home's comforts, and free from typical work schedules, not worrying a lot about the Covid-19 and social distancing are just some of the benefits of blogging. "A blog lets you bring out your passion about a particular subject and lets you solve people's problems, and at the same time, helps you make money in the process," added Vikas.

Vikas Solanki is the founder of BlogYep.com. With over 15 years of industry experience, he helps businesses grow their sales and revenue through inbound marketing. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea to spend $95 bln on green projects to boost economy

South Korea outlined a plan on Tuesday to spend 114.1 trillion won 94.6 billion on a New Deal to create jobs and help the economy recover from the coronavirus fallout, anchored in part by green investment in electric vehicles and hydrogen c...

Cong sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy CM, PCC chief

Sachin Pilot has been removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, announced Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief M...

102 MLAs unanimously demand sacking of Sachin Pilot during CLP meet in Jaipur

At the Congress Legislative Party CLP meeting today in Jaipur, as many as 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party, said sources. In a few minutes long video, all the MLAs were seen standing on their ...

The students left out in online exams will be given another chance to appear in physical exams in September: DU to HC.

The students left out in online exams will be given another chance to appear in physical exams in September DU to HC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020