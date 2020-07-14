Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debt MFs see 95 pc plunge in June inflow on redemptions in liquid schemes 

However, liquid schemes and credit risk funds saw withdrawals. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), mutual funds (MFs) that invest in fixed-income securities saw an inflow of Rs 2,862 crore as compared with inflow of Rs 63,665 crore in May. In April, the segment had witnessed an inflow of Rs 43,431 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:07 IST
Debt MFs see 95 pc plunge in June inflow on redemptions in liquid schemes 

Mutual funds focused on fixed-income securities witnessed a 95 per cent month-on-month slump in inflow to Rs 2,862 crore in June, mainly due to redemptions in liquid schemes. Most individual categories that invest in fixed-income securities, or debt funds, saw an inflow. However, liquid schemes and credit risk funds saw withdrawals.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), mutual funds (MFs) that invest in fixed-income securities saw an inflow of Rs 2,862 crore as compared with inflow of Rs 63,665 crore in May. In April, the segment had witnessed an inflow of Rs 43,431 crore. Investors had pulled out a massive Rs 1.95 lakh crore from the segment in March, but had invested Rs 28,000 crore in February and Rs 1.09 lakh crore in January.

"The flows into fixed-income funds came down significantly in June from the previous month. However, that's not surprising given it was quarter-end, and expectedly, liquid fund category witnessed huge net outflows," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India, said. Harsh Jain, co-founder of Groww, attributed the lower inflow to large amount of redemptions in liquid funds by corporate companies that withdraw to pay advance tax.

This is a routine behaviour that has been observed in the past as well, he said. Of the total inflow seen last month, liquid funds with investments in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon, saw outflow of Rs 44,226 crore as against investment of Rs 61,870 crore in May.

Apart from liquid funds, credit risk funds saw an outflow of Rs 1,494 crore in the period under review, which was much lower than withdrawal of Rs 5,173 crore in May and Rs 19,239 crore in April. However, low duration category saw inflow of around Rs 12,236 crore and corporate bond funds saw inflow of Rs 10,737 crore.

Given the recent credit crisis that adversely impacted fixed-income markets, investors continue to tread a line of caution by staying away from riskier investments. Hence categories such as credit risk and medium duration, which also comprise of funds that take credit bets, continue to witness net outflow, Srivastava said. On the other hand, funds that do not cut corners with credit risk, especially from categories such as money market, short duration, corporate bond and banking and PSU, continue to gain investor traction, he added.

Gilt fund category continued receiving net inflow from investors on expectation of further cut in rates, and given their sovereign status, Srivastava said. On the other hand, investors pumped Rs 240 crore in equity-oriented mutual funds last month, which is 95 per cent lower than Rs 5,256 crore invested in May. Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of Rs 7,265 crore across all segments last month, much lower than Rs 70,813 crore seen in May. This is primarily due to outflow from liquid funds.

The assets under management of the 45-players mutual fund industry rose to Rs 25.5 lakh crore in June-end from Rs 24.55 lakh crore in May-end..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub

Man walks into a bar, and into an electric fence. Its not a joke, but rather the novel measure taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south-west ...

COVID-19 hits BJP headquarters, affects poll preparation in Bihar

By Amit Kumar Bhartiya Janta Party is facing a tough time in Bihar because BJP headquarters of state in Patna badly hit by COVID-19, 24 BJP office-bearer found corona positive including organisational General Secretary of state Nagendra Nat...

UNICEF provides USD 5m worth of supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

Since the beginning of its COVID-19 response in South Sudan, UNICEF has procured and distributed supplies worth 5 million USD to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, the organization announced today. Supplies include persona...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 PTI He missed out on a well-deserving century during the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020