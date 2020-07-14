Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust control steps taken in nearly 3 lakh hectare across 9 states so far: Centre

The control operations in the rest of the 1.36 lakh hectare area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar were carried by state governments, it added. The control operations are being undertaken by both locust control officers (LCOs) and state agriculture department officials, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:51 IST
Locust control steps taken in nearly 3 lakh hectare across 9 states so far: Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As the locust menace continues, the Centre on Tuesday said control measures to stop the spread of the crop-threatening pest have so far been carried out in about 3 lakh hectare area across nine states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. India has been battling with the locust problem since April. The swarms of locusts are largely prevalent in northern states, while the UN body Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned India to be alert this month.

The government is using the latest technology and equipment to kill the swarms and stop its further spread to more places. In its latest update, the agriculture ministry said swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar, Alwar and Churu districts of Rajasthan.

They were also active in Bhiwani and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana, while in Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh, it said. The control measures are still continuing and were carried out in 33 places in three states Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana in the past two days, it added.

From April 11 to July 12, the ministry said the control measures were taken in about 3 lakh hectare, which includes those in 1.60 lakh hectare across nine states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana by locust circle offices (LCOs). The control operations in the rest of the 1.36 lakh hectare area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Bihar were carried by state governments, it added.

The control operations are being undertaken by both locust control officers (LCOs) and state agriculture department officials, it said. In the intervening night of July 12-13, the ministry said the control operations were carried out at 26 places in eight districts (Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Alwar) of Rajasthan, one place in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh and at two places in Mahendragarh and Bhiwani districts of Haryana by LCOs.

Besides this, respective state agriculture departments also carried out control operations at two places in the districts of Bhiwani and Mahendragarh in Haryana and two places in the districts of Sitapur and Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the ministry said 60 control teams with spray vehicles have been deployed in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, and more than 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations.

In addition, 20 spray equipment has been received and is deployed for locust control. To strengthen the control capacity, 55 additional vehicles have also been purchased and deployed for locust control. Further, five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur, and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides.

A Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in the Scheduled Desert Area as per the need. Indian Air Force also has conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter. "No significant crop losses have been reported in the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan," the ministry said.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

The Croods 2 gets new release date, voice actors’ names revealed, get other updates

Fans are at least happy that The Croods 2 has an official release date. The movie is set to release in this years December. The Croods lovers are excited because they have seen a majority of the movies and television projects being postpone...

Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub

Man walks into a bar, and into an electric fence. Its not a joke, but rather the novel measure taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south-west ...

COVID-19 hits BJP headquarters, affects poll preparation in Bihar

By Amit Kumar Bhartiya Janta Party is facing a tough time in Bihar because BJP headquarters of state in Patna badly hit by COVID-19, 24 BJP office-bearer found corona positive including organisational General Secretary of state Nagendra Nat...

UNICEF provides USD 5m worth of supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

Since the beginning of its COVID-19 response in South Sudan, UNICEF has procured and distributed supplies worth 5 million USD to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, the organization announced today. Supplies include persona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020