VLCC Institute of Beauty and Nutrition holds its 19th Annual National Convocation

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): VLCC Institute of Beauty and Nutrition, a leader in Beauty and Wellness training in Asia, held its 19th Annual National Convocation today, through a unique, first-of-its-kind on-line event held on the YouTube platform. Over 300 students from across India were awarded their certificates in this virtual ceremony, presided over by the VLCC Group Vice Chairperson & Founder, Vandana Luthra. Noted TV journalist and Editor in Chief of India TV, Rajat Sharmaand famous actor, yoga & fitness icon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also addressed the students.

VLCC Institute also invited and felicitated highly successful alumni students who are making their mark in the industry. "I'd like to congratulate all the students on their outstanding results. Strengthening India's competitiveness and innovation through skill development and education is the key to our future. Since its inception in 2001, VLCC Institute, with its 96 campuses in 65 cities, has been committed to providing best-in-class skill training in India. Students who are graduating here today are fortunate indeed to be starting their professional journey in a far more positive and encouraging environment than ever before, supported by all the different schemes launched by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for making India the largest skilled economy of the world, a vision enshrined in initiatives like Skill India, Make In India, AtmaNirbhar Bharat and schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kausal Vikas Yojana to create a pool of highly skilled manpower," said Vandana Luthra, Co-chairperson & Founder, VLCC, while speaking at the convocation.

"The opportunities for the beauty and wellness domain in the post pandemic era will be tremendous. In fact, our offerings and services are possibly far more relevant today than ever before, as consumers will actively seeking preventive solutions for both beauty and wellness and would want a 360-degree transformation," she added, while commenting on the current pandemic crisis. "Teach the importance of overall wellness to as many people as you can. There can't be greater good than that. Out of experience I can say that it is extremely rewarding. So, go out there and shine. Together let's aim to give people the ammunition that they need at this point in time to safeguard their mind, body and soul. You have been trained by the best in the business and now it is your time to go and conquer the world," urged noted actor, entrepreneur and yoga & fitness icon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in an inspiring address to the students who were attending the convocation ceremony virtually.

"Pandemic might have brought many challenges yet we as Indians are trying to cope up with situations and celebrate the small happiness that we have. My urge to all graduating students is that once you feel that you have achieved success you should try and return back to the society by helping an underprivileged with the studies so that one day he or she can become self-reliant," said Rajat Sharma, Chairman & Editor in Chief, India TV and congratulated the graduating students, while speaking at the convocation. VLCC Institute of Beauty & Nutrition has about 150 placement partners including L'oreal, Schwarzkopf, MAC and Nestle, among others. Almost 30 per cent of VLCC Institute students have started on their own and have become successful entrepreneurs. Over 65 per cent of its student base is women.

