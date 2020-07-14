Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPCI to expand contactless parking solution with FASTag to major cities

It said the first-of-its kind contactless car parking facility at Hyderabad Airport received a huge response, prompting to take this service to other metros. "As the first bank to extend this facility of collecting parking charges through FASTag at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport, ICICI Bank, with NPCI, is set to roll out contactless car parking in other metros," it said a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:54 IST
NPCI to expand contactless parking solution with FASTag to major cities

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said it will expand its fully contactless parking solution with FASTag to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. It said the first-of-its kind contactless car parking facility at Hyderabad Airport received a huge response, prompting to take this service to other metros.

"As the first bank to extend this facility of collecting parking charges through FASTag at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport, ICICI Bank, with NPCI, is set to roll out contactless car parking in other metros," it said a release. The facility of 100 per cent contactless and interoperable parking solution with NETC FASTag is currently being implemented by 10 FASTag issuing banks at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. NPCI expects the rest of the issuer banks to activate the contactless parking with NETC FASTag at the Hyderabad Airport in the next few weeks, said the release.

NPCI has also initiated discussions with major malls, airports and other private parking lots in Chennai and Bangaluru for the NETC FASTag powered contactless car parking solutions. The company has been receiving interests from major banks in spearheading the parking projects. Sudipta Roy, Head - Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank, said, "This is a safe, contactless and hassle-free system. It works on RFID technology that also powers digital toll collection at more than 695 toll plazas across the country. We feel that commuters using Hyderabad outer ring road and now the airport parking will get a seamless experience powered by ICICI Bank FASTag." The contactless car parking facility allows passengers and visitors pay for parking without the need to roll down their windows. While the parking lots across the country are being enabled with digital payment solutions, several models are semi-automated but not 100 per cent contactless. This leads to an opportunity to all parking providers across the country to adopt a safe and contactless payment solutions by implementing the NETC FASTag, NPCI said. The NETC FASTag solution works as both post and pre-paid facility.

"We are going to see a good adoption of this solution across all the parking lots in the near future. We are aiming at taking this unique contactless parking proposition in metro cities keeping in mind the convenience of passengers and visitors. In this new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic situation 100 per cent contactless payment solution is going to be the need of the hour," said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), said the Hyderabad airport has tested first with ICICI Bank and now opening up to all the balance issuers. The NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country through host of channels such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC FASTag) and Bharat BillPay.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gasoline, food boost U.S. consumer inflation in June

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly eight years in June as businesses reopened, but the underlying trend suggested inflation would remain muted and allow the Federal Reserve to keep injecting money into the ailing economy.T...

China taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to push its territorial claims: Japan

Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, China has further staked its territorial claims in the East China Sea, Japan said in its annual defense review. The report said that China is continuing to attempt to alter the status quo in the...

Banned Olympic medalist now charged for false evidence

Olympic race walk silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez lost her appeal against a four-year ban for doping and faced new charges on Tuesday for using false evidence. The Athletics Integrity Unit published a ruling from the Court of Arbit...

Eight held for black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

Hyderabad, Jul 14 PTI Eight people who allegedly indulged in black marketing of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients were taken into custody here on Tuesday. Based on specific information, police teams nabbed the eight, who were black...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020