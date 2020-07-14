Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs to leverage performance of farm sector to push growth: Ex-RBI Guv Subbarao

Echoing a similar view Raghuram Rajan, Subbarao's successor at the RBI, said one positive factor for the Indian economy is that the agriculture sector is doing well. "Certainly, the government has come up with reforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:48 IST
India needs to leverage performance of farm sector to push growth: Ex-RBI Guv Subbarao

Former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao on Tuesday said the government needs to build on "some silver linings" in the farm sector, driven by the prospect of a favourable monsoon, to speed up the economic recovery. "The rural economy is doing slightly better than the urban economy which is still grappling with COVID-19. Rural economy, which accounts for 65 per cent of population and 25 per cent of GDP, is actually proven to be a buffer because of expanded MGNREGA spending...," he said at a webinar organised by economic think tank NCAER.

Subbarao further said that spendings under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and procurement of agri produce by the Food corporation of India (FCI) have put money in the hands of farmers. Besides, he said, favourable monsoon augurs very well for the agriculture sector.

"In all these very grim scenarios, there are some silver linings and we have to see how we leverage them as we near total recovery of the economy," he said. Echoing a similar view Raghuram Rajan, Subbarao's successor at the RBI, said one positive factor for the Indian economy is that the agriculture sector is doing well.

"Certainly, the government has come up with reforms. These are reforms which have been talked about for a long time. They certainly can be beneficial for a significant portion of our economy, if implemented," Rajan said. As part of the reform process for the farm sector, the government amended the six-and-a-half-decade-old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onion and potato.

The amendment, besides deregulating production and sale of food products, will provide for no stock limit to be imposed on any produce. Last month, the government approved an ordinance to allow barrier-free trade in agriculture produce outside the notified APMC mandis.

The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, proposes to bar state governments from imposing taxes on sale and purchase of farm produce undertaken outside the mandis and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce at remunerative prices. Besides, any conflicts arising from the transactions will be dealt with exclusively by the Sub Division Magistrate (SDM) and District Collectorate within 30 days and not in the jurisdiction of civil courts.

At present, farmers are allowed to sell their agriculture produce at 6,900-odd APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees) mandis spread across the nation. There are restrictions for farmers in selling agri-produce outside the mandis..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for late financier Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, with a judge still to decide on whether to ...

Ukraine leader tells IMF will name central bank candidate this week

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva he would nominate a candidate to be head of the countrys central bank by the end of this week.Informed KGeorgieva that by the end of the week,...

J&K LG meets slain BJP leader's family, gives Rs 20 lakh financial assistance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday visited the house of slain BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari in Bandipora district, who along with his father and brother, was killed by militants. The Lt Governor handed ove...

Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf concurrently accredited as ambassador to Monaco

Jawed Ashraf, Indias envoy to France, has been concurrently accredited as Indias next Ambassador to MonacoAshraf was appointed Indias Ambassador to France in February this yearAshraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020