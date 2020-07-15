Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices trade higher, Reliance AGM in focus

Equity benchmark indices traded over one per cent higher during early hours on Wednesday tracking positive global trends with gains led by IT and financials stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:23 IST
Equity indices trade higher, Reliance AGM in focus
Wipro jumped by over 16 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 261.45 per share. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded over one per cent higher during early hours on Wednesday tracking positive global trends with gains led by IT and financials stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.49 per cent at 36,569 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 157 points or 1.48 per cent at 10,757.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT up by 3.1 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro jumped by 16.2 per cent to Rs 261.45 per share after Q1 numbers. The company registered a net profit of Rs 2,390 crore in the latest quarter compared to a profit of Rs 2,387 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Shares of Reliance Industries moved up by 1.52 per cent to Rs 1,945.80 per share ahead of its annual general meeting this afternoon. Private lenders Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank gained by 3.6 per cent, 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively while IT majors Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Technologies were up by 4.2 per cent, 3.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco too traded higher by over 2 per cent each. But Bharti Airtel, IndianOil Corporation, UPL, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed marginal losses. Meanwhile, Asian markets opened in the green as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine bolstered risk appetite. Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 1.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei added 1.5 per cent to the highest since June 10. Chinese shares gained modestly with the blue-chip CSI300 index ticking up by 0.3 per cent. Investors also remained hopeful that EU leaders may agree on stimulus and deepening fiscal integration at a summit later this week. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law. Candi...

Indian-American Democrat Sara Gideon wins primary in Maine

Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon has won the Democratic primary for the US Senate seat from the state of Maine and will face incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November elections. Gideon, 48, is currently the Spe...

India-EU Summit will strengthen economic linkages with Europe: PM

Ahead of the India-EU Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the dialogue will further strengthen New Delhis economic as well as cultural linkages with EuropeAfter 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tu...

Ambica Steels Limited Deploys State-of-the-art Fully Automatic Ultrasonic Testing Line

NEW DELHI, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ultrasonic testing is one of the most necessary and important testing facility required for any semi-finished or finished product manufacturer. Through ultrasonic testing, one can evaluate various pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020