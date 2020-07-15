Left Menu
Maruti Suzuki to proactively recall 1.3 lakh units of WagonR, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 11:28 IST
The recall is for a possible issue with the fuel pump.. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019. The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both these models. "The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump. The faulty part will be replaced free of cost," said the country's largest passenger car manufacturer.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealers in due course of time, it said in a statement. Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on the company'swebsites www.marutisuzuki.com (for WagonR) and www.nexaexperience.com (for Baleno) and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH followed by 14 digits alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice and registration documents. (ANI)

