Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oberoi Realty posts Q4 PAT of Rs 251 crore, up from Rs 156 crore y-o-y

Oberoi Realty Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 251 crore in the quarter ended March as against Rs 156 crore in Q4 FY19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:06 IST
Oberoi Realty posts Q4 PAT of Rs 251 crore, up from Rs 156 crore y-o-y
The company has delivered 42 completed projects across Mumbai so far.. Image Credit: ANI

Oberoi Realty Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 251 crore in the quarter ended March as against Rs 156 crore in Q4 FY19. The consolidated profit after tax for FY20 was Rs 689 crore compared to Rs 817 crore in FY19. Besides, the consolidated profit after tax for Q1 FY 21 was Rs 40 crore.

The company recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 626 crore for Q4 FY20 as against Rs 597 crore in Q4 FY19. For the entire fiscal, it reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,286 crore compared to Rs 2,661 crore for FY19. In Q1 FY21, it recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 127 crore.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented across the globe. However, the relaxations offered by Reserve Bank of India and regulatory authorities have been valuable to both developers and home buyers," said Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Oberoi. "We are also humbled to be a part of the on-ground effort to manage this crisis with the local bodies and doing our bit to contribute to society."

Oberoi Realty also announced that the company and Morgan Stanley have concluded the deal of leasing 1.1 million square feet at the Commerz-III building, making it one of the largest office space transactions. "All our residential projects continue to receive inquiries from across the globe, highlighting the faith of our customers. Our offices and sites are open with necessary safety measures and we have also seen an increase in customer visits post relaxations in lockdown."

The company said its focus is to continue to progress forward to achieve construction milestones and honour committed timelines. "We believe that the real estate sector will continue to undergo consolidation across all segments, hence only strong and reputed brands like us with a strong track record will be able to outperform," it said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister says will not be recommending masks in offices

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the government would not be recommending that people wear face masks in offices, after speculation that rules for work places could follow shops.We will not be recommending masks in the office,...

COVID-19: Rajasthan records three more deaths

Three more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 527, an official said. With 235 new cases reported, the total number of people infected w...

INTERVIEW-Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger -Japan adviser

The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday.However, a recent spike in cases in Tokyo is due to a ...

Golf-Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters due to COVID-19

The Asian Tour said on Wednesday Septembers Taiwan Masters has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020