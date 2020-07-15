Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFCO FY'20 profit at record Rs 1,005 cr; turnover up 6 pc at Rs 29,412 cr

The cooperative achieved the highest ever sales of fertilisers at 133 lakh tonnes last fiscal despite difficult market and weather conditions. On operational front, IFFCO's total production of fertilisers increased to 91.42 lakh tonnes last fiscal year, from 81.49 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:33 IST
IFFCO FY'20 profit at record Rs 1,005 cr; turnover up 6 pc at Rs 29,412 cr

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO's net profit rose 20 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,005 crore during the last fiscal year on record sales of soil nutrients. Its profit stood at Rs 841.58 crore during the 2018-19 financial year.

IFFCO's turnover increased to Rs 29,412 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal, from Rs 27,851.74 crore in the previous year. The group turnover of IFFCO, including its joint ventures, subsidiaries and associate companies, rose to Rs 57,778 crore last fiscal, from Rs 50,908 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal.

"I am glad that IFFCO could achieve outstanding overall performance for the FY 19-20, which is indeed incredible to accomplish in a year severely affected by global and economic challenges," IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said. IFFCO has achieved highest ever production, sales, profit and despatches of fertilisers for the financial year 2019-20, the company said.

Apart from core fertiliser business, IFFCO has diversified into general insurance, rural retail, farm forestry, rural telecom, agrochemicals, rural finance, logistics, SEZ. It has forayed into food processing, organic food and nutrients for urban gardening. The cooperative achieved the highest ever sales of fertilisers at 133 lakh tonnes last fiscal despite difficult market and weather conditions.

On operational front, IFFCO's total production of fertilisers increased to 91.42 lakh tonnes last fiscal year, from 81.49 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Urea output increased to 48.75 lakh tonnes from 45.62 lakh tonnes last year, while the production of di-ammonium phosphate/nitrogen phosphorus potassium/water soluble fertilisers (DAP/NPK/WSF) rose to 42.87 lakh tonnes from 35.87 lakh tonnes.

IFFCO sold record 133.31 lakh tonnes of fertilisers in the last fiscal year, as against 115.56 lakh tonnes in 2018-19. Out of total sales, urea stood at 86.31 lakh tonnes and DAP/NPK at 47 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

IFFCO, the worlds largest fertiliser cooperative, has five plants at Kalol, Kandla, Phulpur, Aonla and Paradeep in India and two overseas..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister says will not be recommending masks in offices

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the government would not be recommending that people wear face masks in offices, after speculation that rules for work places could follow shops.We will not be recommending masks in the office,...

COVID-19: Rajasthan records three more deaths

Three more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 527, an official said. With 235 new cases reported, the total number of people infected w...

INTERVIEW-Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger -Japan adviser

The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday.However, a recent spike in cases in Tokyo is due to a ...

Golf-Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters due to COVID-19

The Asian Tour said on Wednesday Septembers Taiwan Masters has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020