Some gold, bauxite mines in Venezuelan Amazon run by criminal gangs - U.N.

Nearly 150 men and women are reported to have died in or around the mines from March 2016 to 2020, with security forces implicated in half of the incidents, it said, adding that the government had not replied to its request for information. "According to accounts received ...

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:23 IST
Some gold, bauxite mines in Venezuelan Amazon run by criminal gangs - U.N.
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Some gold, diamond and bauxite mines in the Venezuelan Amazon are largely controlled by criminal gangs who exploit, beat, and even kill workers, a United Nations investigation has found. Venezuelan security and military forces fail to prevent crimes and have participated in some violence against miners, the U.N. human rights office said in a report on Wednesday.

Nada Al Nashif, deputy U.N. rights chief, is to present it later on Wednesday to the Human Rights Council. There was no immediate response from Venezuela, one of the U.N. body's 47 members, to a Reuters request for comment. Venezuela's ambassador Jorge Valero is expected to address the council.

The U.N. report, referring to an area known as the Orinoco Mining Arc, said: "Much of the mining activity within and beyond AMO is controlled by organized criminal groups or armed elements." Nearly 150 men and women are reported to have died in or around the mines from March 2016 to 2020, with security forces implicated in half of the incidents, it said, adding that the government had not replied to its request for information.

"According to accounts received ... bodies of miners are often thrown into old mining pits used as clandestine graves," it said. The miners, who include young children, lack employment contracts and are exposed to mercury contamination and malaria, the report said.

It called for the government of President Nicolas Maduro to regularise mining activities and ensure that they meet international legal and environmental standards. Created by a government decree in 2016, the area of some 42,800 square miles (111,000 sq km) in ​​the Venezuelan Amazon is equivalent to 12 percent of the national territory.

Gold, diamonds, coltan, iron, and bauxite are mined. Venezuela's central bank has not published data since 2018 on gold and other mineral supplies exports, their destination, or foreign currency earnings, the report said.

The Maduro government has supported small-scale mining since 2016 to bring in revenue amid an economic crisis. Operations have expanded as the United States has increased sanctions meant to force him from power. Criminal groups have become more active since concessions for foreign mining companies were terminated in 2011, the report said, adding: "Their presence has increased sharply since 2015, coinciding with the rise in international gold prices."

