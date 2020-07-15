Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB provides €25m to finance RDI investments of ZANINI Auto Group in Spain

The EU bank is providing these funds under the Investment Plan for Europe, with a view to supporting innovation within the European automotive industry and thereby driving the economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis.

EIB | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 15:24 IST
EIB provides €25m to finance RDI investments of ZANINI Auto Group in Spain
ZANINI's EIB-financed RDI strategy will also enable the company to develop new Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies. Image Credit: PR Newswire

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide €25 million to finance the research, development and innovation (RDI) investments of Spanish group ZANINI, which specialises in the development of components for the automotive sector. The EU bank is providing these funds under the Investment Plan for Europe, with a view to supporting innovation within the European automotive industry and thereby driving the economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis.

The investments will be implemented over four years – by 2023 – at the multinational's facilities in Barcelona. The project will make it possible to improve its production plants and expand its capacity by building a new plant in Parets del Vallès. The aim of this innovation strategy is to strengthen its new business line focusing on new technologies for radar integration, which is key to self-driving vehicle development (ZANINI's specialist area). Environmental and safety improvements will also be made in the facilities and the company's ICT technologies will be modernised.

ZANINI's EIB-financed RDI strategy will also enable the company to develop new Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies. These will improve vehicle safety by providing new automatic emergency braking and speed control systems. The development of these new technologies will contribute to the design of lighter and therefore more energy-efficient and less polluting vehicles.

The loan is backed by the Investment Plan for Europe, which enables the EIB to finance projects that present particular value-added owing to their structure or nature. The project will help to safeguard and create highly skilled jobs. ZANINI has production centres in 10 countries and currently has almost 1 400 employees. The implementation of this innovation project will enable it to expand its headcount, including in its RDI division.

"We are delighted to sign an agreement that will help drive innovation in the European automotive industry, a sector employing 14 million people and that, like many others, is having a particularly difficult time due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic," said EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro, responsible for the Bank's activities in Spain. "This financing will enable ZANINI to implement cutting-edge technologies in Spain to drive the development of self-driving vehicles and improve car safety and energy efficiency. Supporting innovation and the development of clean technologies is a key priority for the EIB to foster a sustainable economic recovery."

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said: "With European Investment Bank support under InvestEU, ZANINI will be able to expand its capacity – including with the construction of a new manufacturing plant near Barcelona – and will invest in innovation and the development of safer and less polluting vehicles. Supporting new technologies in Europe – such as the development of self-driving vehicles – will be key to the recovery of our economies."

ZANINI Chairman Joan Miquel Torras added: "With this long-term loan from the EIB, ZANINI is safeguarding innovation financing for the coming years and will be able to develop its Expansion Plan linked to the new line of electromagnetic transparency and backlighting (ETB) products for electric and self-driving cars."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shivamogga to go under partial lockdown from July 15

The District administration of Shivamogga on Wednesday decided to impose partial lockdown in the entire district from July 16 until further orders, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will be in force daily from 2 pm t...

Russia registers 6,422 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Centre

Moscow Russia, July 15 SputnikANI Russia has registered 6,422 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 746,369, the countrys coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has co...

Tokyo governor warns infections rising quickly

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike says the spread of infections in the Japanese capital has escalated to levels tantamount to issuing an alarm, and requested residents and business owners to step up preventive measures. Koike specifically urged r...

COVID-19 situation better in Delhi than June, but war against virus not won yet, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the current COVID-19 situation in the national capital is better than what it was in June, but the war against the disease has not been won yet. He said had the Delhi government fought the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020