Export of coir and coir products registers all-time high record

The export, of coir and coir products from India worth Rs. 2757.90 crore for the year 2019-20, registers an all-time high record, which is around Rs. 30crore higher than that of the last year i.e. 2018-19 which stood at Rs. 2728.04 crore. 9,88,996 MT of coir and coir products were exported during the year 2019-20 from the country as against 964046 MT exported during the preceding year. While the exports of coir pith, tufted mats, coir Geo-textiles, coir rugs and carpets, coir other sorts, coir rope and power-loom mats registered growth both in terms of quantity and value. The products like hand-loom mats, coir yarn, rubberized coir and power-loom matting showed a decline in terms of quantity and increase in terms of value.

Coir pith with export earnings of Rs. 1349.63 crore constituted 49% of the total export of coir products from the country.

Coir fibre with the export of Rs. 498.43 crore constituted 18% of the total exports.

The value-added items put together constituted 33% of the total exports.

Tufted Mats topped among the value-added products (20% in value).

The export of coir and coir products never showed a decrease during the period, which shows there is no chance for the coir entrepreneur to worry about the business.

The domestic market for coir and coir products also shows an increasing trend.

Exports are made through several ports of India out of which around 99% of the Exports of Coir and Coir Products are made through Tuticorin, Cochin and Chennai Ports. The other main ports of export of coir and coir products are Vishakapattanam, Mumbai, Kolkata etc. Small quantities of exports were made through roads from Kannur, Coimbatore and Rexual.

