Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajinomoto India to triple its network in four years

The company has plans to triple the coverage in another four years, its Marketing Manager, Govinda Biswas told reporters during a video conference. The 110-year-old company is selling in more than 130 countries and operating in India for the last 15 years and concentrating mainly on Tamil Nadu market with a coverage of 70,000 outlets.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:41 IST
Ajinomoto India to triple its network in four years

Ajinamoto, the Japanese food processing and seasoning company, has expanded its footprint on E-commerce platform, thus serving the entire nook and corner of India, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has plans to triple the coverage in another four years, its Marketing Manager, Govinda Biswas told reporters during a video conference.

The 110-year-old company is selling in more than 130 countries and operating in India for the last 15 years and concentrating mainly on Tamil Nadu market with a coverage of 70,000 outlets. It has 11 company owned depots and 120 distributors in Tamil Nadu and is expanding its footprint across Telangana, Andhra, and Karnataka and in the North Eastern States.

In Andhra, the company has 30 distributors and 6,000 outlet coverage, Karnataka 11 distributors and 10,000 outlets and Telangana 2,000 retailer coverage with seven distributors. Despite the pandemic, the company continued to expand its footprint through ecommerce platform like Amazon and bigbasket.com.

Talking about duplicate products, he said that the company has cautioned consumers to remain alert about such fraudulent products and use only genuine MSG (monosodium Glutamate). On the quality and safety of MSG, he said that one of the ingredients, Glutamate, is present in breast milk also. Even major food safety organisations had recommended that there was no no side effect for MSG, he claimed.

Biswas also claimed that the company has nearly 50 per cent market share in India in the organised sector, which was about 10 per cent of the market.PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Acquisition Council meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh

Considering the security environment due to prevailing situation along the Northern Borders and the need to strengthen the Armed Forces for the Defence of our borders, a Special Meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council was convened on 15t...

Premier League summer transfer window to open from July 27 to October 5

The Premier League on Wednesday announced that the summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 to October 5, subject to approval from the FIFA. Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the summer 2020 transfer...

Indian attack will bowl out any team cheaply: Swann

Former England off spinner Graeme Swann on Wednesday rated the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling as the one which has the ability to bowl out any side cheaply. The cricketer-turned-commentator was in the West Indies in September last year w...

Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo

The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said Wednesday. The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 330 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020