Ajinomoto India to triple its network in four years

Ajinamoto, the Japanese food processing and seasoning company, has expanded its footprint on E-commerce platform, thus serving the entire nook and corner of India, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has plans to triple the coverage in another four years, its Marketing Manager, Govinda Biswas told reporters during a video conference.

The 110-year-old company is selling in more than 130 countries and operating in India for the last 15 years and concentrating mainly on Tamil Nadu market with a coverage of 70,000 outlets. It has 11 company owned depots and 120 distributors in Tamil Nadu and is expanding its footprint across Telangana, Andhra, and Karnataka and in the North Eastern States.

In Andhra, the company has 30 distributors and 6,000 outlet coverage, Karnataka 11 distributors and 10,000 outlets and Telangana 2,000 retailer coverage with seven distributors. Despite the pandemic, the company continued to expand its footprint through ecommerce platform like Amazon and bigbasket.com.

Talking about duplicate products, he said that the company has cautioned consumers to remain alert about such fraudulent products and use only genuine MSG (monosodium Glutamate). On the quality and safety of MSG, he said that one of the ingredients, Glutamate, is present in breast milk also. Even major food safety organisations had recommended that there was no no side effect for MSG, he claimed.

Biswas also claimed that the company has nearly 50 per cent market share in India in the organised sector, which was about 10 per cent of the market.