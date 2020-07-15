Left Menu
The Western Railway (WR) will operate from Thursday one more pair of MEMU train between Virar and Dahanu Road stations on Mumbai's suburban network for people working in essential sectors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:28 IST
WR adds a pair of MEMU train service on Virar-Dahanu route

The Western Railway (WR) will operate from Thursday one more pair of MEMU train between Virar and Dahanu Road stations on Mumbai's suburban network for people working in essential sectors. One of these trains will depart from Virar at 10.50 pm and reach Dahanu at 0.05 am, while another train will depart from Dahanu at 4.50 am and reach Virar at 6 am, the WR has said in a release.

Sources said commuters were facing troubles due to limited frequency of trains between Virar and Dahanu in Palghar district. The WR iscurrently operating 350 special services of local trainsonly for essential services staff identified by the Maharashtra government, said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer.

The Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) are electric multiple unit (EMU) trains that serve short and medium-distance routes, as compared to normal EMU or local trains that connect urban and suburban areas. The WR has been operating six services between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, two services between Borivali and Dahanu Road, and 28 services between Virar and Dahanu Road since it resumed partial operations from June 15.

