Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL shares tank nearly 4 pc on profit-booking; m-cap plunges Rs 45,014 cr

"Markets gave off gains in the latter part as Reliance Industries plunged around 4 per cent after scaling to its life-time high, witnessing profit-booking post its AGM," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Google has agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture, adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed Rs 1.52 lakh crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:55 IST
RIL shares tank nearly 4 pc on profit-booking; m-cap plunges Rs 45,014 cr

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday due to profit-booking amid a slew of announcements at its annual general meeting. The stock closed at Rs 1,845.60, down 3.71 per cent, on the BSE as fag-end selling emerged at the counter. Intra-day, it touched an all-time high of Rs 1,978.50. On the NSE, it dipped 3.89 per cent to settle at Rs 1,842.35 after rising 3.22 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,978.80 during the day. The company's market valuation tumbled Rs 45,014.51 crore to Rs 11,70,000.49 crore on the BSE. In terms of volume, 28.39 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over six crore on the NSE.

RIL was the biggest drag on the BSE 30-share index and NSE 50-share index. "Markets gave off gains in the latter part as Reliance Industries plunged around 4 per cent after scaling to its life-time high, witnessing profit-booking post its AGM," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Google has agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture, adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed Rs 1.52 lakh crore. The California-based Alphabet Inc joins Facebook Inc, which opened the investment cycle in Jio Platforms by picking 9.99 per cent stake for Rs 43,573.62 crore, as well as chipmaker Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc. "We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting.

With Google coming on board, Reliance has completed its target of capital raising for Jio Platforms, he said..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Ferragamo raises prices by 5-7% to stem COVID-19 impact

Salvatore Ferragamo has raised prices for a string of its luxury goods by 5 to 7 to stem a fall in revenues and profits due to the slump in demand during the coronavirus crisis, the Italian fashion group confirmed on Wednesday. The changes,...

US work visa suspension unlikely to impact operations, says Infosys

Infosys on Wednesday said the suspension of H1-B visas by the US does not make logical sense, even though the move is unlikely to impact the IT services major as it has been investing in ramping up local hiring in the country. On the H1-B v...

Kerala catholic priest, sentenced to 20-yr of imprisonment for raping minor, now wants to marry her

Former catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission to marry the girl, whom he had raped when she was minor. Vadakkumchery was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with ...

Curtis Cup moved off Solheim Cup dates for 2021

Golf organizers fixed an oversight Wednesday by agreeing to move the pandemic-postponed Curtis Cup so that it doesnt conflict with the Solheim Cup. The Curtis Cup was to be held this year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales until the COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020