Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eskom steps up load shedding to Stage 2

The power utility has urged consumers to assist by reducing the usage of electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:24 IST
Eskom steps up load shedding to Stage 2
“This is rapidly depleting our diesel stocks, jeopardising the ability to utilise these resources for the remainder of the week,” said the utility in an update on Wednesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

With the increasing demand for electricity due to the cold weather, Eskom has stepped up load shedding to Stage 2.

"Demand is currently 2 000 MW higher than yesterday, and it is forecast that evening peak demand will be much higher than yesterday and the highest so far this year. This is putting a severe strain on the system, forcing Eskom to burn large amounts of diesel.

"This is rapidly depleting our diesel stocks, jeopardising the ability to utilise these resources for the remainder of the week," said the utility in an update on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the utility implemented Stage 1 load shedding, which changed to Stage 2 as of 2 pm.

The power utility has urged consumers to assist by reducing the usage of electricity.

"While we appreciate it is cold, we urge the public to assist by switching off heating appliances, geysers and other appliances in order to alleviate the pressure on the system."

Meanwhile, teams are working hard to return to service additional generation units.

This afternoon, a generation unit each at the Medupi and Kusile power stations tripped, contributing to the constrained capacity. This adds to the two delayed generation units at the Tutuka power station and one at Kendal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...

Floyd family to announce lawsuit against Minneapolis

Attorneys for George Floyds family plan to announce a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers who are charged in his death. Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail...

TAP will struggle to succeed alone, consolidation likely, minister says

Portugals flag carrier TAP is unlikely to succeed alone and must be open to consolidation with other airlines in the medium term, the countrys infrastructure minister said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.The government sealed a de...

Ethiopia starts filling Grand Renaissance dam, minister says

Ethiopia has started filling the Grand Renaissance Dam, a giant hydroelectric project it is building on the Blue Nile, its water minister said on Wednesday, a day after talks with Sudan and Egypt on the issue became deadlocked. The construc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020