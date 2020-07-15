Eskom steps up load shedding to Stage 2

With the increasing demand for electricity due to the cold weather, Eskom has stepped up load shedding to Stage 2.

"Demand is currently 2 000 MW higher than yesterday, and it is forecast that evening peak demand will be much higher than yesterday and the highest so far this year. This is putting a severe strain on the system, forcing Eskom to burn large amounts of diesel.

"This is rapidly depleting our diesel stocks, jeopardising the ability to utilise these resources for the remainder of the week," said the utility in an update on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the utility implemented Stage 1 load shedding, which changed to Stage 2 as of 2 pm.

The power utility has urged consumers to assist by reducing the usage of electricity.

"While we appreciate it is cold, we urge the public to assist by switching off heating appliances, geysers and other appliances in order to alleviate the pressure on the system."

Meanwhile, teams are working hard to return to service additional generation units.

This afternoon, a generation unit each at the Medupi and Kusile power stations tripped, contributing to the constrained capacity. This adds to the two delayed generation units at the Tutuka power station and one at Kendal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)