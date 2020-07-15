Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt can save Rs 9,000 cr if wheat rates under OMSS are reduced by Rs 500/qtl: Flour millers

Flour millers on Wednesday urged the Centre to reduce wheat rates offered to bulk users under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) by Rs 500/quintal, which would help dispose of 60 lakh tonnes surplus stock and save carrying cost of around Rs 9,000 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:27 IST
Govt can save Rs 9,000 cr if wheat rates under OMSS are reduced by Rs 500/qtl: Flour millers

Flour millers on Wednesday urged the Centre to reduce wheat rates offered to bulk users under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) by Rs 500/quintal, which would help dispose of 60 lakh tonnes surplus stock and save carrying cost of around Rs 9,000 crore.     The Roller Flour Millers Federation of India (RFMF) promised it will pass on the reduced prices to consumers while also pitching for GST exemption for fortified wheat flour.     Currently, state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI), sitting on a huge stock, is offloading wheat to bulk consumers like flour mills under the OMSS at a reserve price of Rs 2,135 per quintal.     "The OMSS wheat rates offered are much higher than the open market prices and even imported rates. If OMSS rate is reduced by Rs 500 per quintal to Rs 1,635, flour millers can lift around 60 lakh tonne of wheat from the FCI," RFMF President Sanjay Puri told reporters at a digital press conference.   FCI will be able to earn Rs 9,810 crore from the sale of 60 lakh tonnes at a discounted rate of Rs 1,635 per quintal. At the same time, it will be able to save Rs 9,085 crore in terms of carrying cost plus interest on the same quantity of stock, he claimed.     Puri said reduction in OMSS rates will be passed on to consumers who will be able to get wheat and wheat-based products at a cheaper price amid the COVID-19 crisis.       As against the government's offer of 150 lakh tonnes, only 5.62 lakh tonnes of wheat have been lifted under the scheme because of the differential between open market and OMSS rates, the federation said.     Stating that the government should review and rationalise the wheat price policy, RFMF's Vice President Pramod Jain said OMSS wheat rate after inclusion of freight charges and taxes comes to Rs 2,500 per quintal for delivery in Tamil Nadu, which is higher than that for imported stock.     Imported wheat at Tuticorin port after inclusion of 40 per cent customs duty quotes at Rs 2,200 per quintal, while the rate of domestic wheat shipped from Gujarat via the sea route is even less at Rs 2,150 per quintal, he added. Currently, FCI is holding a stock of 811 lakh tonnes of wheat and rice as against a storage space of 789 lakh tonnes. With the ensuing kharif crop, there is an urgent need to create covered space and reduce the cover and plinth (CAP) storage.     "Stock offloading channels have to be in place like OMSS, export of value-added wheat products. It will supplement the government's efforts to reduce the stock piling this year due to good harvest," the federation added.   Flour millers had last purchased 70-71 lakh tonnes of wheat under OMSS in 2015-16 and 2018-19 fiscal years. Last year, they bought only 27.85 lakh tonnes.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...

Floyd family to announce lawsuit against Minneapolis

Attorneys for George Floyds family plan to announce a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers who are charged in his death. Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail...

TAP will struggle to succeed alone, consolidation likely, minister says

Portugals flag carrier TAP is unlikely to succeed alone and must be open to consolidation with other airlines in the medium term, the countrys infrastructure minister said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.The government sealed a de...

Ethiopia starts filling Grand Renaissance dam, minister says

Ethiopia has started filling the Grand Renaissance Dam, a giant hydroelectric project it is building on the Blue Nile, its water minister said on Wednesday, a day after talks with Sudan and Egypt on the issue became deadlocked. The construc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020