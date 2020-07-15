Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on vaccine hopes, Goldman profit beat

Wall Street gained on Wednesday with the S&P 500 nearing its highest in more than four months following a strong quarterly showing by Goldman Sachs and promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. lender jumped 2.9% as its trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:42 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on vaccine hopes, Goldman profit beat

Wall Street gained on Wednesday with the S&P 500 nearing its highest in more than four months following a strong quarterly showing by Goldman Sachs and promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. lender jumped 2.9% as its trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March. Morgan Stanley gained 2.0% and Bank of America 1.9% ahead of their results on Thursday, which would wrap up earnings from the big six U.S. banks. The broader banking index climbed 2.7%.

Energy, industrials and financial stocks led gains among the major S&P sectors. "Better-than-expected earnings help the mood because we're in an environment where expectations have gotten very low," said Stephen Lee, portfolio manager at Logan Capital Management in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The three main U.S. stock indexes have recouped most of their losses from the coronavirus-led slump, with a raft of stimulus measures and encouraging economic data lifting the S&P 500 to within 5% of its record high hit in February. With the second-quarter earnings season now underway, investors are looking for annual forecasts from marquee companies for signs of the pace of the rebound in Corporate America.

Wall Street's fear gauge eased for the second straight day after spiking on Monday amid a record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases. "We're not surprised to see volatility on a day-to-day basis as investors balance between better-than-expected proven recovery, waiting to see earnings results, and how successfully this healthcare challenge is going to be managed," Lee said.

UnitedHealth Group Inc fell 2.3% after warning of rising costs later this year as Americans catch up on less urgent surgeries halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Moderna Inc surged 17.8% to a record high after a small-scale study showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies, bolstering hopes the shot could prove effective in later stages of testing.

Travel-related stocks Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Marriott International and Wynn Resorts rose between 4.6% and 8.2%, with the S&P 1500 airlines index up 5.5%. At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 264.92 points, or 0.99%, at 26,907.51, the S&P 500 was up 25.78 points, or 0.81%, at 3,223.30, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 49.05 points, or 0.47%, at 10,537.62.

Apple rose 1.2% after Europe's second-top court rejected an EU order to the iPhone maker to pay 13 billion euros ($14.78 billion) in Irish back taxes. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 5.67-to-1 on the NYSE and 4.55-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs. Neither index recorded a new low.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. H...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...

Floyd family to announce lawsuit against Minneapolis

Attorneys for George Floyds family plan to announce a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers who are charged in his death. Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020