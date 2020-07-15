Left Menu
CCI approves Aceso Company's acquisition of 58.92 pc stake in HealthCare Global Enterprises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:42 IST
CCI approves Aceso Company's acquisition of 58.92 pc stake in HealthCare Global Enterprises
The Competition Commission on Wednesday said it has given its nod to Aceso Company Pte Ltd's acquisition of 58.92 per cent stake in HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. According to the combination notice filed with the regulator, the proposed transaction involves investment by Aceso by way of subscription to equity shares and warrants representing the right to subscribe to the equity shares of HealthCare Global.

In a tweet, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it "approves acquisition of upto 58.92% stake of HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited by Aceso Company Pte. Ltd." HealthCare Global Enterprises and its group are engaged in providing services through cancer treatment clinics, multispecialty hospitals, fertility treatment centres, apart from others, while Aceso Company forms a part of the CVC Network, the notice noted. The CVC Network consists of CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A. and its subsidiaries, and CVC Capital Partners Advisory Group Holding Foundation and its subsidiaries, which are privately owned entities whose activities include providing investment advice and managing investments on behalf of certain investment funds and platforms, it added.

