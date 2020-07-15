India Energy Modelling Forum to facilitate exchange of ideas: Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said the 'The India Energy Modelling Forum' will provide a platform to examine important energy and environmental related issues, and facilitate exchange of ideas. In the joint working group meeting of the Sustainable Growth Pillar on July 2, 2020, an India Energy Modeling Forum was launched.

Sustainable Growth Pillar is an important pillar of India–US Strategic Energy Partnership co-chaired by NITI Aayog and USAID, the Aayog said in a release. The SG pillar entails energy data management, energy modelling and collaboration on low carbon technologies as three key activities.

There exist energy modelling forums in different parts of the World, but in India, there was no formalised and systematic process of having a modeling forum. "Even then, various think-tanks/research organizations like TERI, IRADe, CSTEP, CEEW, NCAER, etc, have been consistently developing scenarios and contributing through modelling studies and analyses to provide required inputs to MoEF&CC and other relevant ministries, including NITI Aayog," it said.

Niti Aayog said the India Energy Modelling Forum will accelerate this effort and aim to provide a platform to examine important energy and environmental related issues and inform decision-making process to the Indian government. It also aims to improve cooperation between modelling teams, government, and knowledge partners, funders; and facilitate exchange of ideas, ensure production of high-quality studies.

The Forum also aims to identify knowledge gaps at different levels and across different areas; and build capacity of Indian institutions. Niti Aayog will initially coordinate the activities of the forum and finalizing its governing structure, the release said.

The forum would include knowledge partners, data agencies and concerned government ministries. The Energy Modelling Forum (EMF) in USA was established in 1976 at Stanford University to connect leading modelling experts and decision makers from government, industry, universities, and other research organizations. The forum provides an unbiased platform to discuss the contemporary issues revolving around energy and environment.