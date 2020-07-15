Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Energy Modelling Forum to facilitate exchange of ideas: Niti Aayog

"Even then, various think-tanks/research organizations like TERI, IRADe, CSTEP, CEEW, NCAER, etc, have been consistently developing scenarios and contributing through modelling studies and analyses to provide required inputs to MoEF&CC and other relevant ministries, including NITI Aayog," it said. Niti Aayog said the India Energy Modelling Forum will accelerate this effort and aim to provide a platform to examine important energy and environmental related issues and inform decision-making process to the Indian government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:07 IST
India Energy Modelling Forum to facilitate exchange of ideas: Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said the 'The India Energy Modelling Forum' will provide a platform to examine important energy and environmental related issues, and facilitate exchange of ideas. In the joint working group meeting of the Sustainable Growth Pillar on July 2, 2020, an India Energy Modeling Forum was launched.

Sustainable Growth Pillar is an important pillar of India–US Strategic Energy Partnership co-chaired by NITI Aayog and USAID, the Aayog said in a release. The SG pillar entails energy data management, energy modelling and collaboration on low carbon technologies as three key activities.

There exist energy modelling forums in different parts of the World, but in India, there was no formalised and systematic process of having a modeling forum. "Even then, various think-tanks/research organizations like TERI, IRADe, CSTEP, CEEW, NCAER, etc, have been consistently developing scenarios and contributing through modelling studies and analyses to provide required inputs to MoEF&CC and other relevant ministries, including NITI Aayog," it said.

Niti Aayog said the India Energy Modelling Forum will accelerate this effort and aim to provide a platform to examine important energy and environmental related issues and inform decision-making process to the Indian government. It also aims to improve cooperation between modelling teams, government, and knowledge partners, funders; and facilitate exchange of ideas, ensure production of high-quality studies.

The Forum also aims to identify knowledge gaps at different levels and across different areas; and build capacity of Indian institutions. Niti Aayog will initially coordinate the activities of the forum and finalizing its governing structure, the release said.

The forum would include knowledge partners, data agencies and concerned government ministries. The Energy Modelling Forum (EMF) in USA was established in 1976 at Stanford University to connect leading modelling experts and decision makers from government, industry, universities, and other research organizations. The forum provides an unbiased platform to discuss the contemporary issues revolving around energy and environment.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Babar Azam gives batting tips to 8-year-old fan in video chat

Pakistans white ball captain Babar Azam on Wednesday left his eight-year-old fan Samiya Afsar delighted when he gave her batting tips during a video chat organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Samiya, a resident of Lahore, rose to promine...

Woman constable of Delhi Police found dead

A 23-year-old woman constable in Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhis Palam village on Wednesday, police said. Police suspect that someone known to the victim might have killed her...

WB Assembly employee tests COVID-19 positive; premises to remain shut for 10 days

The premises of the West Bengal Assembly will remain closed for 10 days after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said on WednesdayOne of the typists has tested positive for COVID-19. The Assem...

Bakri Eid: Maha plans online sale and purchase of goats

The Maharashtra government will set up an online mechanism for the sale and purchase of goats for upcoming Bakri Eid festival, state minister Aslam Shaikh said on Wednesday. No permission will be given to celebrate any festival in coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020