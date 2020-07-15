Left Menu
PESB interviews six candidates, makes no recommendation for chairman's post at Mahanadi Coalfields

The Public Enterprise Selection Board has not recommended any of the six candidates in fray for the post of chairman of Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:50 IST
The Public Enterprise Selection Board has not recommended any of the six candidates in fray for the post of chairman of Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields, officials said on Wednesday. The decision has been arrived at after interviewing the candidates on Tuesday.

"The board did not recommend any candidate for the post... and advised administrative ministry/department to choose an appropriate course of action for selection," the PESB said. Bhola Nath Shukla, the current chairman, took over the reins of Mahanadi Coalfields in June last year and is slated to retire in October.

Candidates who were in contention included two directors from Western Coalfields and one director each from Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields, the officials said..

