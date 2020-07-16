EuroSchool Delivers 100% Results in CBSE

Left Menu
All campuses witness scores over 90% by multiple students MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools has announced excellent performance in the CBSE Class X results of 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 10:10 IST
All campuses witness scores over 90% by multiple students MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools has announced excellent performance in the CBSE Class X results of 2020. All its CBSE school campuses including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat has witnessed 100% results this year. List of Toppers across EuroSchool's CBSE campuses: • Ariya Samir Wadekar, EuroSchool Whitefield, Bangalore 97% • Shruti Sampoorna Mishra, EuroSchool North Campus, Bangalore 95% • Monisha Paladug, EuroSchool Hyderabad 95.60% • Moksha Dave, EuroSchool Ahmedabad 93% • Priyan Atal, EuroSchool Ahmedabad 93% • Sujal Rathod, EuroSchool Ahmedabad 93% • Siddartha Patolia, EuroSchool Ahmedabad 93% • Brunda M, EuroSchool Chimney Hills, Bangalore 91.60% • Anjali Radadiya, EuroSchool Surat 91.33% "The excellent performance of our students in the CBSE Class X examinations is a reflection of the outstanding teamwork of our teachers, students and parents over the years. Every year, our students make us proud with consistent high performances. This is an outcome of the student's dedication and deep commitment of our faculty that works hard to ensure that the students are prepared not just for the board exams but also for their professional careers and life after School. Students are taught through unique methodologies to boost learning, and grasping skills." say EuroSchool spokesperson.

The current academic module at EuroSchool emphasises learning with technology. The virtual schooling programme runs on the proprietary Digital Learning Ecosystem - ARGUS ensuring active Home Engagement with students to ensure #UninterruptedLearning. EuroSchool also has schools affiliated to ICSE board which too witnessed a brilliant performance at the 10th standards exams results released recently, Vyomini Kapse from EuroSchool - Airoli scored a 99.00 % closely followed by Anirudh Saikrishnan at 98.8% at ICSE exam results. EuroSchool currently has a presence of 11 Schools across six cities in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.

About EuroSchool International: EuroSchool, is a network of 11 K-12 Schools, across six cities in India. A division of EuroKids Group, the School Operates on the philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' wherein the core focus is to encourage children to realise latent talent, ascertain areas of interest, hone individual skills, thereby uncovering varied facets of their personality. The profound realisation that the skills that are required to face the challenges we will be up against in the future must be imparted from a young age evolved into the philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' which is delivered via the 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy. Their Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology, paves the way for the students to do well in academics, with the co-curricular activities helping children to develop their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. All EuroSchools are affiliated either to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE) and select EuroSchools also offer the CAIE, Cambridge Assessment International Education (IGCSE). It is India's 1st chain of Schools to receive the 'Safe School' certification from a global audit firm.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798038/EuroSchool_Logo.jpg www.euroschoolindia.com PWR PWR.

