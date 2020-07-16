Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh on GDP beat

China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, as worries about a possible decoupling of the Sino-U.S. economies deepened despite a better-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter in the Asian country. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.41% at 3,314.03 points.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-07-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 10:14 IST
China shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh on GDP beat
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, as worries about a possible decoupling of the Sino-U.S. economies deepened despite a better-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter in the Asian country.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.41% at 3,314.03 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.59%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.3%, the consumer staples sector was down 4.42%, the real estate index up 0.77% and the healthcare sub-index down 3.34%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.51% to 10,234.09, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.17% at 25,183.08.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.31% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.73%.

** A-share market is losing steam after surging too rapidly in the past a few weeks, said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. It needs a stronger stimulus to offset woes of Sino-U.S. tensions and trigger another round of bullishness, he added.

** China's economy grew 3.2% in the second quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, data showed on Thursday, faster than the 2.5% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

** The recovery is still uneven as data showed China's industrial output beat expectations in June, but retail sales unexpectedly fell again, suggesting consumer demand remains weak.

** The United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

** Beijing warned of retaliatory sanctions and summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest at the Hong Kong Autonomy Act passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.20% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.68%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.9962 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 6.9885.

** Shares in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's biggest chipmaker, more than tripled on Thursday on their Shanghai market debut.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UNDP decides to equip Chad's health centers with solar photovoltaic

United Nations Development Programme UNDP has decided to equip approximately 150 public, community, and health centers in Chad with solar photovoltaic PV systems under a project dubbed Solar for Health, according to a news report by Constru...

New study ranks performance of available COVID-19 antibody tests

A new peer-reviewed study by researchers at NSF International and Novateur Ventures finds significant variability in the accuracy of currently available COVID-19 antibody tests. The study, COVID-19 Serological Tests How Well Do They Actuall...

Rahul Gandhi flays assault on Dalits in MP's Guna

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the attack on Dalits by policemen in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district, saying our fight is against this injustice. A purported video of the incident on social media showed the police hitting a...

Fineotex Chemical Limited's Cash Flow From Operation up by 136%

Company clinches a robust annual growth MUMBAI, July 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Fineotex Chemical, one of Indias largest and most progressive speciality chemical manufacturers, has secured a robust growth in its Annual Result ending March 2020...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020