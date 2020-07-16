HDFC ERGO Health Launched Corona Kavach, Helps Customers Look Ahead at Life Confidently

The new health indemnity policy is designed to cover hospitalization expenses for the treatment of COVID-19 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (HDFC ERGO Health), erstwhile Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company (Apollo Munich), announced the launch of ‘Corona Kavach’ policy. This new indemnity health policy will offer cover against medical expenses incurred due to hospitalization of individuals seeking treatment for COVID-19, on positive diagnosis for the virus in a government authorized diagnostic centre. In addition, the policy will also cover expenses incurred on treatment of co-morbidity along with the treatment for COVID-19. COVID-19 poses a grave threat to our health, while also adversely affecting our financial well-being. But we must slowly gather the pace to ‘Look Ahead’ and move towards the new normal, with confidence. The new ‘Corona Kavach’ policy indemnifies policyholders for medical expenses on hospitalization for the treatment of the virus and includes the expense incurred on treating co-morbidity along with COVID-19. The policy will also cover road ambulance expenses, in case the service is opted for the purpose of hospitalization due to COVID-19. Home Care Expenses benefit (up to a period of 14 days) will also be covered in the policy for those seeking treatment within the comfort of their own homes, on the advice of a medical practitioner. Additionally, expenses incurred for inpatient care treatment taken under Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) systems of medicines will also be covered under the policy. Policyholders may also opt for Hospital daily cash cover, which will be 0.5% of sum insured per day for a maximum up to 15 days, during a policy period.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Mr. Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd., said, “The treatment cost of COVID-19 has been a growing concern among individuals and is causing a financial drain on the families towards the treatment of COVID infections. Corona Kavach by HDFC ERGO Health will offer customers the needed financial relief giving them the confidence to ‘Look Ahead’ in life. We also want to ensure our policyholders get insurance coverage and the convenience of cashless as close to them as possible. Hence, they will have access to a wide network of over 11,000 cashless hospitals, swift & hassle-free claim settlement, Health Jinn app to manage claims and services related requirements among other services offered by HDFC ERGO Health.” Corona Kavach policy will also include Home Care Expenses benefit, which covers policyholders against expenses for diagnostic tests undergone at home or at diagnostics centre, prescribed medicines, consultation charges of the medical practitioner, nursing charges, medical procedures limited to parenteral administration of medicines and even the cost of Oximeter, Oxygen cylinder and Nebulizer. The new policy will enable policyholders to experience HDFC ERGO Health’s superior customer service, which is easily accessible through various digital platforms. Customers can simply download and use the Health Jinn app on their smartphones for all claims and services related issues proving them hassle-free paperless processes and transactions. Further, HDFC ERGO Health has been settling pre-authorized cashless claims within an average of 14 minutes, adding to customer delight through their services. Policyholders can logon to www.hdfcergohealth.com or call on the Toll-free number 1800-102-0333 or send an email to care@hdfcergohealth.com for more details or purchase of the Corona Kavach policy by HDFC ERGO Health.

About HDFC ERGO Health Insurance HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (formerly Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd.) is a joint venture between HDFC Limited, India’s premier Housing Finance Institution & ERGO International, the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group. The company was founded with HDFC Limited acquiring the majority stake of 51.25% in the company Apollo Munich Health Insurance Co. Ltd., with necessary approvals from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Housing Bank (NHB) and Competition Commission of India (CCI). Subsequent to this transaction, Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Limited was renamed as HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. or HDFC ERGO Health. The transaction marked the onset of an exciting journey to provide enhanced customer experience, supported by innovative processes and new-age technology. HDFC ERGO Health remains fully committed to the same principles that have made Apollo Munich a trusted health insurance partner.

In addition, our customers now have the access to a larger-combined product suite offered by entities - HDFC ERGO Health, HDFC ERGO General, and existing products of Apollo Munich. Our products in the retail segment cover categories like Health Insurance, Critical Illness Coverage, Personal Accident Coverage, Top-up Coverage, International Travel Insurance and Maternity Coverage along with Group Health Insurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance for corporates. For any policy servicing query, we can be reached on the customer service section of our website www.hdfcergohealth.com or call our Toll free number 1800-102-0333 or write to us at care@hdfcergohealth.com.