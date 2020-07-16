Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC ERGO Health launched Corona Kavach, helps customers look ahead at life confidently

HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd (HDFC ERGO Health), erstwhile Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company (Apollo Munich), announced the launch of 'Corona Kavach' policy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:11 IST
HDFC ERGO Health launched Corona Kavach, helps customers look ahead at life confidently
HDFC ERGO Health Insurance. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd (HDFC ERGO Health), erstwhile Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company (Apollo Munich), announced the launch of 'Corona Kavach' policy. This new indemnity health policy will offer cover against medical expenses incurred due to hospitalization of individuals seeking treatment for COVID-19, on positive diagnosis for the virus in a government authorized diagnostic centre.

In addition, the policy will also cover expenses incurred on the treatment of co-morbidity along with the treatment for COVID-19. COVID-19 poses a grave threat to our health, while also adversely affecting our financial well-being. But we must slowly gather the pace to 'Look Ahead' and move towards the new normal, with confidence.

The new 'Corona Kavach' policy indemnifies policyholders for medical expenses on hospitalization for the treatment of the virus and includes the expense incurred on treating co-morbidity along with COVID-19. The policy will also cover road ambulance expenses, in case the service is opted for the purpose of hospitalization due to COVID-19. Home Care Expenses benefit (up to a period of 14 days) will also be covered in the policy for those seeking treatment within the comfort of their own homes, on the advice of a medical practitioner.

Additionally, expenses incurred for inpatient care treatment taken under Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) systems of medicines will also be covered under the policy. Policyholders may also opt for Hospital daily cash cover, which will be 0.5 per cent of the sum insured per day for a maximum up to 15 days, during a policy period.

"The treatment cost of COVID-19 has been a growing concern among individuals and is causing a financial drain on the families towards the treatment of COVID infections. Corona Kavach by HDFC ERGO Health will offer customers the needed financial relief giving them the confidence to 'Look Ahead' in life. We also want to ensure our policyholders get insurance coverage and the convenience of cashless as close to them as possible. Hence, they will have access to a wide network of over 11,000 cashless hospitals, swift & hassle-free claim settlement, Health Jinn app to manage claims and services related requirements among other services offered by HDFC ERGO Health," said Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd on the launch of the new product. Corona Kavach policy will also include Home Care Expenses benefit, which covers policyholders against expenses for diagnostic tests undergone at home or at diagnostics centre, prescribed medicines, consultation charges of the medical practitioner, nursing charges, medical procedures limited to parenteral administration of medicines and even the cost of Oximeter, Oxygen cylinder, and Nebulizer.

The new policy will enable policyholders to experience HDFC ERGO Health's superior customer service, which is easily accessible through various digital platforms. Customers can simply download and use the Health Jinn app on their smartphones for all claims and services related issues proving them hassle-free paperless processes and transactions.

Further, HDFC ERGO Health has been settling pre-authorized cashless claims within an average of 14 minutes, adding to customer delight through their services. Policyholders can log on to www.hdfcergohealth.com or call on the Toll-free number 1800-102-0333 or send an email to care@hdfcergohealth.com for more details or purchase of the Corona Kavach policy by HDFC ERGO Health.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HK shares fall on concerns about policy tightening, Sino-U.S. spat

Hong Kong shares on Thursday fell the most in more than a month, weighed down by concerns about policy tightening after China posted a better-than-expected economic rebound in the second quarter and as Sino-U.S. relations deteriorated. At t...

PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global audience on the US and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, the US-India Business Council said on Thursday. The two-day virtual sum...

Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed a decision by the European Unions top court in his case against Facebook, saying the legal basis for more then 5,000 U.S. companies that use an EU tool to transfer Europeans persona...

Hungary cancels Aug 20 national holiday celebrations due to pandemic

Hungary has cancelled celebrations and fireworks scheduled for the Aug. 20 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday. Hungary lifted most of the restriction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020