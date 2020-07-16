Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall as markets turn risk-averse; ECB in focus

Rising COVID-19 cases have seen some countries re-impose lockdown measures, but the effect of new infections on daily market moves is not clear-cut, as the more economies shut down, the more stimulus from central banks and governments is expected. "If cases are rising and we see more lockdowns then that uncertainty will almost definitely hit markets," Ninety One's Silberston said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall as markets turn risk-averse; ECB in focus

European shares opened lower on Thursday after Asian stocks faltered overnight, with risk appetite hit by deteriorating U.S.-China relations and worse-than-expected Chinese domestic consumption data. The White House said on Wednesday it had not ruled out further sanctions on top Chinese officials to punish China for its handling of Hong Kong.

The United States also said it was studying the national security risks of social media applications including China's TikTok and WeChat. Europe's STOXX 600 was down 0.9% at 0800 GMT and London's FTSE 100 also fell 0.9%, both partially erasing yesterday's gains.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down 0.5%, and MSCI's main Europe Index was down 0.8%. Although China's GDP returned to growth in the second quarter, up 3.2%, retail sales data was worse than expected.

"We're going to see a mechanical V-Shaped recovery without a doubt but it's the economic effects, things like discretionary spending, that I think people's concerns are centred around," said Russell Silberston, investment strategist at Ninety One. "The big concern that we have is the economic scarring – how much damage is being done," he said.

In currency markets, the dollar index firmed, up 0.1% at 96.104, having hit a one-month low on Wednesday. The riskier Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped and euro-dollar, which hit a four-month high of $1.1452 on Wednesday, edged back down, at $1.1406.

Oil prices eased after OPEC and allies such as Russia agreed to taper record supply curbs from August, though the drop was cushioned by hopes for a swift pick-up in U.S. demand after a big drawdown from the country's crude stocks. Brent crude fell 18 cents to $43.61 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 29 cents, at $40.91 a barrel at 0800 GMT.

Gold prices eased somewhat but were near a nine-year peak. Euro zone bond yields held broadly steady, with borrowing costs in the periphery near their lowest levels since March. The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield was at -0.446%.

In Europe, the focus is on the European Central Bank's meeting, at which it is expected to announce no new policy measures, having already bought record amounts of debt as part of its emergency response to COVID-19. "Though recent comments from ECB officials have shown signs of an emerging optimism, our economists don’t believe these signal a change in the policy stance, and expect the commitment to "substantial monetary policy stimulus" to be repeated," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note to clients.

The International Monetary Fund's top official warned on Wednesday that a second major wave of infections could trigger more economic disruption. Rising COVID-19 cases have seen some countries re-impose lockdown measures, but the effect of new infections on daily market moves is not clear-cut, as the more economies shut down, the more stimulus from central banks and governments is expected.

"If cases are rising and we see more lockdowns then that uncertainty will almost definitely hit markets," Ninety One's Silberston said. "But, big picture, markets have rallied massively from the lows on the basis of stimulus so there's a counter-argument that says: Ok, if we do go into lockdown, we'll see even more stimulus," he said.

The ECB delivers its decision at 1145 GMT, and ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 1230 GMT. Investors are also focused on a European Union summit on Friday and Saturday, at which the proposed EU-wide coronavirus recovery fund will be discussed.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dumping of fly ash in Punjab's Mansa: NGT directs committee to submit report

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed a committee to submit report on a plea seeking directions to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited TSPL in Punjabs Mansa town to pay environmental compensation for unscientific management of the fly ash. ...

Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real Captain America shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole...

African Energy Chamber to host introductory sessions to showcase Africa's vision

The 60-minute session will take place on 24 July 2020, registration is free at aecwebinars.com Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk Senior Vice President, Verner Ayukegba Sergio Pugliese, President for Angola Leoncio Amada Nze, Executive President, ...

Delhi HC to hear on July 28 plea to close rear entrance of Cross River Mall's liquor shops

The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed on July 28 hearing a petition seeking directions to close the rear entrance of liquor shops in Shahdaras Cross River Mall claiming it is causing problems for residents as buyers start drinking on spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020