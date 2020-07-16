Left Menu
REPL announces Annual Results, Net Profit jumps 41.41 % YoY

• 50.19 % growth in the revenue from operations; while EBITDA up by 59.23 % • REPL registers 32.39 % increase in work orders and EPS rises up by 32.25 % July 16th, New Delhi: The leading infrastructure consultancy firm Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL) announced its annual results for the Financial Year 2019-20, which shows YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations by 50.19 % to Rs. 78.83 crores.

• 50.19 % growth in the revenue from operations; while EBITDA up by 59.23 % • REPL registers 32.39 % increase in work orders and EPS rises up by 32.25 % July 16th, New Delhi: The leading infrastructure consultancy firm Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL) announced its annual results for the Financial Year 2019-20, which shows YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations by 50.19 % to Rs. 78.83 crores. EBITDA of the company increased by 59.23 % and the EPS scaled up by 32.25 %. Net Profit of the company also increased by 41.41 % to Rs. 11.94 crores. While the infrastructure sector was reeling under the severe pressures, the company managed to register a significant increase in the work orders too. This year the work orders of the company went up by 32.39 %, and stood at Rs. 375.25 Crores at the closing of financial year.

While declaring the results, Mr. Pradeep Misra (CMD, REPL) said, “This highly satisfying for us that after listing of REPL on NSE-Emerge two years back, we have successively registered significant growth on all major financial parameters. We have been able to diversify and increase business as per the plans. The company is committed to create value for its investors and all other stakeholders. Going forward, we are ready to embrace the ‘new normal’ which would bring a decisive change in the working of the companies in post-COVID era. As a company, we have been proactive in adapting to it and now we are leveraging the latest technology in our projects, hence reducing the reliance on physical interventions. On our current projects, we are implementing technologically innovative solutions such as BIM (Building Information Modelling), GIS mapping and Augmented & Virtual reality.” He further added that the company has been expanding its projects in new territories across the country. In the fiscal year 2019-20, some of the prestigious projects bagged by the REPL include DPR & PMC for PMAY project in Pune Metropolitan, Project Management Consultancy for Itanagar Smart City, BIM consultancy for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, GIS based Master Plan for 5 Towns in U.P., and DPR & PMC for Jharkhand State Guest House in Mumbai and Puri. The company already has several other on-going Smart City projects that include – Varanasi, Indore, Kanpur, Moradabad and Dehradun. Additionally, REPL is working on multiple PMAY projects, water supply schemes, GIS based Master Plans, interception & diversion for sewerage system to prevent the river pollution, and similar other projects on infrastructure. It is also providing detailed Engineering and PMC services for construction of accommodation for married defence personnel in Meerut. REPL Group is also providing consultancy on OBPAS (Online Building Plan Approval Systems) for various Development Authorities of Uttar Pradesh, under Housing and Urban Planning Department of state government. About REPL (www.repl.global): Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL), with a legacy of more than 27 years, has become an established brand in the domain of Urban Development & Infrastructure Consultancy. REPL is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE), under NSE emerge platform, and is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization for quality management in services.

The Group has successfully planned and delivered complex assignments of diverse nature such as Residential, Commercial, Group Housing & Integrated Township projects; Hospitals, Hotels & Recreational facilities; Water Supply, Sewerage & Sanitation Systems; Regional Plans and Master Plans. REPL is extensively associated with GOI’s flagship programs such as Smart Cities, PMAY, & AMRUT at multiple locations under various capacities. Our strength lies in integrating a range of services and providing end-to-end solutions to the clients. Providing customized, technologically advanced, innovative and yet cost-effective solutions is our trademark approach.

